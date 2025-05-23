Top Astros Prospect at Each Minor League Level After First Quarter of Season
The Houston Astros are still hoping to be a competitive team over the next few years while also entering a bit of a new era.
Youngsters like Hunter Brown and Cam Smith are starting to take over. They will need some other prospects to break out as well.
Here are the top performing prospects at each level for the Astros so far this season:
Triple-A: INF Shay Whitcomb
Whitcomb should get a chance to make his return to the Majors soon as Houston desperately needs more offense at second base.
The 26-year-old has posted. a.249/.338/.549 slash line with 13 home runs and 30 RBI with five stolen bases at Triple-A this year. His strikeout numbers have creepd back up but he is drawing more walks and hitting for power, which makes up for it.
Double-A: RHP Jose Fleury
Fleury has been a full-time starter this year and is pitching better than ever. He has a 2.25 ERA with a 0.938 WHIP and 34 strikeouts to just nine walks in 32.0 innings of work.
He was signed for just $10,000 back in 2021 and has looked like the next in a long line of hidden gem pitching prospects developed by the Astros.
High-A: OF Joseph Sullivan
Sullivan was the seventh-round selection by Houston last year and looks like a steal. He had a solid professional debut, but his first full campaign has been stellar.
Through 38 games, he has a .242/.457/.556 slash line with 11 home runs to 17 stolen bases. The idea that he could become a 30/30 or even 40/40 player is obviously exciting.
It's way too early to seriously predict that, but his tools have been on display so far.
Single-A: RHP Luis Rodriguez
The Astros acquired Rodriguez back in 2024 from the Chicago White Sox during the Corey Julks trade.
The 21-year-old has posted a 2.00 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 36 innings of work. He's allowed just 24 hits, but has walked 19 batters. If he can improve his control, he could turn into a nice pitcher. He works with a low-90s fastball and a solid curveball.
Rookie: INF Hector Salas
Salas was an under-the-radar international pickup back in 2024 but has quickly built a name for himself in the organization.
The 21-year-old infielder has posted a .313/.542/.438 slash line over his first 10 games. He's drawn 16 walks with just eight strikeouts, something that has quikcly become a strength for him.
He doesn't hit for power, but has great plate discipline for a young player and has potential on the base paths.