Houston Astros Have Intriguing Outfield Sleeper in Minor League System
When the Houston Astros selected Joseph Sullivan in the seventh round of last July’s draft, the biggest headline was his grandfather.
His grandfather is Pat Sullivan, who played football at Auburn, won the 1971 Heisman Trophy and played five NFL seasons before he retired. His son, Patrick, followed in his footsteps, playing college football at Auburn and TCU.
Joseph Sullivan decided to follow a different path — baseball.
Now, after just a handful of games in the Astros’ minor league system, Baseball America sees him as a sleeper prospect in the team’s system, one likely to play at multiple levels of the minors.
After he was drafted, Houston sent him to Class-A Fayetteville, where he played in 20 games and finished with a slash line of .250/.416/.324/.740 with five doubles and nine RBI. He also drew 13 walks against 11 strikeouts, an enviable ratio for a young hitter.
Baseball America’s scouts are high on Sullivan’s ability, touting his athleticism and “advanced plate skills with strong underlying exit velocity.”
Because of that, he could be a Major League center fielder one day. But, for now, he’s playing a corner outfield spot as he prepares for his first full minor league season.
Right now, the outfielder closest to the Majors is Jacob Melton, who is the organization’s No. 2 prospect and could be knocking on the door of a Major League job this year, given the trade of Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
He’s the only outfielder in the Top 10. Other Top 30 prospect outfielders include Kevin Alvarez, Luis Baez, Sullivan (No. 16), Zach Cole, Pedro Leon and Kenedy Corona. So, Sullivan has plenty of competition on his path to a job.
Sullivan played three seasons at South Alabama, where as a junior he started 38 games last year. He scored 35 runs on 34 hits and 28 walks while also driving in 32 runs. He slashed .266/.442/.531 with five doubles, one triple and nine home runs. He also stole 14 bases.
In the field, he finished with a .977 fielding percentage, four outfield assists and one double play turned.
His sophomore year put him on the scouting map, as he slashed .304/.485/.591 with 44 RBIs and 13 home runs. He also led the Jaguars with 20 solen bases and set a career high of eight RBI in a single game that season.