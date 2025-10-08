Veteran Astros Pitcher Elects Free Agency Heading Into 2026 Offseason
The Houston Astros have missed the MLB postseason for the first time since 2016, following a season in which they dealt with numerous injuries and setbacks across the roster.
Both their pitching staff and rotation were hit hard by the injury bug this year, and it put them in a position where, despite plenty of talent on the team, they were unable to maintain the momentum they had in the early months of the season.
Now that the MLB offseason is here, the team will look to figure out where they can improve heading into 2026. How they manage the players better will be crucial to finding a way to return to the postseason.
Some of the first moves made each year are players electing to hit free agency, as they seek new opportunities to gain playing time elsewhere.
The Astros already had two players elect free agency a few days ago, as minor league players Nick Hernandez and Jordan Weems both opted to head to free agency rather than remain with Houston. Both players had limited playing time and will now look to turn things around somewhere else. In addition, one more player will be joining them according to recent reports.
Which Astros Pitcher is Set to Head to Free Agency?
The next player set to hit free agency for the Astros is relief pitcher Tayler Scott, as was reported by MLB Trade Rumors. Scott spent some of the year with the Arizona Diamondbacks and then finished the season with Houston.
Down the stretch, Scott played predominantly with Triple-A Sugar Land, getting 19.1 innings of work there while posting a 4.66 ERA, 1.655 WHIP, 22 strikeouts and 10 walks.
He was able to get to the MLB level for the Astros during the 2025 season, but his production left a lot to be desired, as he struggled immensely. In 18.1 innings of work, he had a 7.36 ERA, 1.909 WHIP, 17 strikeouts, 14 walks, three home runs allowed and 16 total runs allowed.
Overall, he just has not shown enough to be retained long-term by Houston, and it makes more sense for him to try and work towards other opportunities, whether that be in the MLB or abroad. With a few years of his career being spent in the NPB, he may be able to go back there and produce enough to earn another Major League spot.
Ultimately, though, it will just come down to which teams are willing to give him a roster spot and whether or not he chooses to take it.