Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Could Become Available for Houston Astros Next Offseason
With the Winter Meetings approaching, the expectation is that's where things will begin to heat up during the Hot Stove that should give the Houston Astros a better idea of what they need to do this offseason.
Alex Bregman continues to be a popular name discussed since he's not just the top player at his position in free agency, he's one of the best overall who is available.
The Astros would like to have him back.
They made an offer, although they likely will have to up their finances, and the front office, coaching staff and players continue to state how much they would like Bregman to be part of this franchise going forward.
But the reality is, he might be playing in a city other than Houston next year and beyond.
If that's the case, the Astros will have to pivot and figure out a way to boost their roster so they can compete for a World Series title again.
There are other options at third base they are reportedly staying connected to and monitoring, but first base could be an area they go after with two of their top prospects coming up through the pipeline at the hot corner.
Houston has to hope the best available players at first, namely Christian Walker and Pete Alonso, are still available if Bregman decides to depart.
If not, they could be in huge trouble when it comes to 2025.
However, that could also make the Astros uniquely positioned to author a huge splash the following offseason depending on what happens with Juan Soto this winter.
Per The Athletic, the possibility the Toronto Blue Jays sign the superstar outfielder to a megadeal is growing since they are one of the five teams in the mix with the reported price tag hitting at least $600 million at this point in time.
Soto is the prize of this free agency class, and one of the best players in the game, so it's hard to blame the Blue Jays for going after him if they think they can sign him.
But, that could also open up the possibility of their other star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., leaving.
"Signing Soto, on the other hand, almost certainly would ensure Guerrero's departure after next season, unless the Jays are willing to carry two monster contracts," writes Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
That could be huge for Houston.
By missing out on Walker and Alonso, and with Bregman not on the roster, that should give the Astros plenty of money to spend even if they decide to re-sign their star right fielder Kyle Tucker.
Houston would have to pony up a ton of cash, again something they seemingly aren't willing to do, but with some of the other contracts coming off their books and a clear need at the position, Soto going to Toronto could open up the possiblity of the Astros signing Guerrero.
Of course, that's just a pipedream right now.
Bregman is the priority, and they can't bank on something happening in the future when it's not even known if Soto is going to sign with the Blue Jays.
Still, this is at least an interesting scenario to think about.