Who Will Replace Houston Astros Superstar at Critical Position?
The Houston Astros are going to look a lot different this year. Not only are Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander gone, but Jose Altuve could also be moving to left field after 14 seasons at second base.
With Altuve honing his outfield skills this spring, the Astros are still trying to figure out who will replace him at second if he does change positions.
The most likely candidate is veteran utilityman Mauricio Dubón, who can play just about anywhere.
The 30-year-old has played every position except for pitcher and at some point during his MLB career. He was one of only two Major League players to start games at seven different positions last year along with Gabriel Arias of the Cleveland Guardians.
While Dubón's spent the most time in center field, second base is his second-most frequent position.
Dubón, who was traded from the San Francisco Giants to Houston during the 2022 season, has appeared in 168 games at the keystone, including 117 with the Astros.
The majority of those games came in 2023, when Altuve missed nearly half the season with injuries. Dubón played 79 games at second base and enjoyed his best campaign to date, tallying a career-high 2.7 WAR and winning his first Gold Glove award.
With Altuve healthy in 2024, Dubón shifted back to the outfield. However, he's still confident in his ability to man second base and is willing to play wherever the team needs him.
"I'm one of the best second basemen defensively over there," Dubón told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. "However they're going to use me, I'm excited to be part of it. I'm good with whatever (manager Joe Espada) decides."
Given his experience, defensive skills and recent history, Dubón seems like the frontrunner to replace Altuve. There are also three non-roster invitees with second base experience, but Dubón has the inside track.
Altuve moving to left field isn't set in stone, though, and he may still play a good amount of second base. Still, it's encouraging to know that Dubón is ready to step up if needed.
However, Espada values Dubón's versatility and wants to keep him in his super-utility role, as it gives him more lineup options throughout the season.
"He is the best at filling the gaps for an injury or if someone needs an off-day," Espada told McTaggart. "I like to keep that flexibility."
Wherever Dubón plays, he's going to be one of Houston's most important players this year.