Why Astros Should Not Entertain This Disastrous Trade Idea with NL East Rival
The Houston Astros roster isn't in a perfect spot right now, but they need to be careful about the moves that they end up making.
Inside the Phillies writer TJ French recently came up with a trade idea that would be worth the Astros considering on the front end, but could up being worse for them in the long run.
This deal would see Houston send super utility man Mauricio Dubon and relief pitcher Bryan King to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for third baseman Alec Bohm.
It is clear that Bohm is probably the best overall player included in the deal, but also isn't exactly what the team needs right now.
The 28-year-old was the third overall pick by the Phillies back in the 2018 MLB draft. That came with lofty expectations that have never really panned out.
Bohm is no slouch, but is coming off of the best season of his career at a .280/.332/.448 slash line with a 117 OPS+ and 15 home runs (his career-high is 20).
While Isaac Paredes won't get on-base as much, the presumed gap in power should be enough to wipe out the biggest difference felt.
The reason that it would have been smart to still go after bringing Alex Bregman back was that he has a great locker room presence and is a true difference maker in the lineup.
Bohm simply hasn't done enough to warrant a move that includes two players that could end up having important roles this season.
As of now, King is one of just two southpaws in the bullpen outside of the closer Josh Hader. The Astros also just granted Jalen Beeks his release, so it looks like it will be King and Steven Okert to start the year.
King was a minor league Rule 5 selection from the Chicago Cubs back in 2022. He missed all of 2023 with recovery from Tommy John surgery, but bounced back with a great 2024 season.
The 28-year-old had a 2.39 ERA in 28 appearances during the previous campaign. He is a great ground ball pitcher and was surprising with 32 strikeouts in 26.1 innings.
Dubon hasn't been very good at the plate in his career, but his value comes in that he can play almost every defensive position competently.
He is the ultimate utility player and does have the capacity to at least be around league average at the plate.
The sum of those two players could wipe out whatever potential addition Bohm would add at third base.