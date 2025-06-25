Yordan Alvarez Swinging Again As Astros Deal With Ongoing Injury Issues
MLB is approaching the halfway point of their season and everybody is dealing with injuries. Houston Astros currently have 13 on their injury list, but they’ve got to be excited to see on the newest updates that Yordan Alvarez is swinging a bat.
Astros journalist at the Athletic, Chandler Rome, gave a full breakdown to the status of those who are on the list.
Currently there are five pitchers sitting out, but three were able to throw a few pitches recently. J.P. France, Luis Garcia, and Christian Javier have all thrown 20 or more pitches in a live batting practice. All three are recovering from surgery.
France had to have work done on his right shoulder while the other two both had to have their right elbows done. France looks to be a little closer to returning as he threw 26 and this was actually his third live batting practice since surgery.
Alvarez is recovering from a fracture to his right hand so seeing him gripping a bat is great progress. He was hitting off a tee on Sunday afternoon and looking to get in the batting cages. Alvarez has only seen action in 29 games this season, but he has 18 RBI and has been walked 16 times.
Outfielders Jacob Melton/Pedro León and Infielder Brendan Rodgers are all going through hitting and throwing progressions. These three are dealing with knee/ankle and oblique strains, but working to get back in the game.
Houston is red hot lately. They could potentially start to pull away in their division standings where they are 4.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners and 7-3 in thier last 10. They have become virtually unbeatable at home posting a 28-13 record on their home field.
The quicker they can get some of their players back, the better. The trainer's updates show promising progress for many and it will take some of the stress off management to have more options in the lineup.
