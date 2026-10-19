4 Former Houston Astros Players Back on the Free-Agent Market This Offseason

The Houston Astros are a hard team to predict when it comes to free agency. In the past, the front office has spent big, but other times, the wallet isn't too depleted. After winning the AL West with an 81-81 record, the Astros need to improve this season by any means necessary.

Going into the offseason without a manager or general manager, Houston's offseason plans likely revolve around getting those positions filled. After those are filled, free agency can be the central focus. And hopefully, for the Astros, they don't make the wrong decisions this offseason.

The Astros need to improve their pitching and bolster their outfield depth this offseason, making the free agent market an appealing option. Additionally, several former Astros players are entering free agency for the first time, and these are names fans should pay attention to closely this offseason.

1. OF George Springer

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) reacts after striking out. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off his six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, former Astro George Springer is back on the free agent market. Springer was crucial to the start of Houston's dynasty, as he became a two-time World Series champion as a member of the Astros.

Springer hasn't been with Houston since their cheating scandal came to light, as he hit free agency and signed with Toronto that offseason. If Springer returns to H-Town, narratives of cheating could swing his way. That said, if the veteran doesn't retire, Houston fans shouldn't expect him back in uniform, regardless of the outfield need.

As an Astro, Springer was a two-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and finished in the Top 10 in MVP votes in 2019.

2. RHP José Urquidy

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) poses for a photo. Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A member of the 2022 World Series championship team, right-hander José Urquidy is hitting the open market this offseason after battling injury on his way back to Major League Baseball. Spending 2026 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, Urquidy showed he's still worthy of a chance in the show.

As an Astros player, Urquidy was crucial to the dynasty's pitching depth. Over five seasons with the franchise, Urquidy posted a 4.5 WAR, a 3.98 ERA, and had 326 strikeouts. Houston has been the only team to give Urquidy a chance to thrive, making him a player to watch this offseason, knowing the Astros need the extra pitching help.

3. UTL Mauricio Dubon

Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon (14) throws the ball. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most recent Astros players hitting the free-agent market this offseason is utility man Mauricio Dubon. Dubon was a member of the Atlanta Braves this past season and proved himself worthy of an everyday role.

Helping the Braves to the postseason, coming up clutch in the regular season, and setting a new career-high in games played (153), it wouldn't be shocking to see a bidding war over the two-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Houston would be smart to look into his services this offseason, that is, if the Braves let him hit free agency after the season he had under his one-year contract. Spotrac projects Dubon to sign a two-year, $22.8 million contract.

4. RHP Yimi Garcia

Houston Astros relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) throws against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning during game three of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If the Astros are looking for familiar bullpen help this offseason, relief pitcher Yimi García could be the answer. While he didn't play in 2026 with the Blue Jays due to injury, García may be worth the risk on a one-year deal for Houston, that is, if he's healthy enough for consideration.

Astros fans shouldn't bank on a Yimi García return given his failed rehab appearances throughout the season and late-season surgery, but if a team takes a chance on him, he could be a player to watch.

As a member of the Astros, García struggled, holding a 5.48 ERA in 23 games, spanning 21.1 innings.