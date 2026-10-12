How the Allen-Dubon Trade Looks for the Astros Today

The Houston Astros traded for infielder Nick Allen in the offseason in exchange for utility man Mauricio Dubon heading over to the Atlanta Braves. Evaluating the trade a year, Dubon put together a great season in a busy 2026 where Allen was respectable in limited appearances with Houston.

Salary Dump

The trade was perceived as a salary dump. The Astros parted ways with Dubon’s $6.1 million cap hit salary in exchange for Allen’s $1.4 million cap hit. The Astros were attempting to get under the luxury tax threshold of $244 million.

Allen In Houston

Houston Astros third baseman Nick Allen (20) Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen, a 28-year-old right-handed bat, posted a 1.3 bWAR in 2026 with Houston. He recorded a .283 batting average and an above-average .720 OPS. He hit three home runs in 145 at-bats (48.3 ABs per HR), a significant rate increase from his average of 118.9 at-bats per home run coming into 2026. He played every infield position except first base, with three fielding runs above average.

Allen appeared in 94 games, with many games coming in defensive relief of Jose Altuve at second base. Allen was solid defensively in any of the infield positions he played.



Brief Postseason Appearance

In the postseason, Allen played one game at third base replacing Isaac Paredes who was forced to DH with an injury. He posted .072 win probability added in an 0-for-3 effort in a game two loss.

There was no room in the Houston infield for Dubon except in a reserve role, but he could have spent time in the outfield where the Astros struggled. The Astros recorded a .662 OPS out of their outfield in 2026 with a .218 average, both second worst in baseball.

Dubon in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves infielder Mauricio Dubon (14)Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dubon was a definite key piece with the Braves in 2026 who made the National League Division Series where they lost in four games to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He posted a 2.7 bWAR with a .719 OPS and a .276 batting average, very similar numbers to Allen but Dubon had 400 more plate appearances. Dubon hit a career high 12 home runs and also stole a career high 10 bases.

He hit 5-for-26 in the postseason with the Braves with a key error at shortstop in the Braves season-ending loss to the Dodgers in game four of the NLDS. He dropped a pop fly that allowed a run to tie the game in the second inning of game four.

Unless the salary trading was absolutely mandatory, the Astros would likely prefer to have the Dubon/Allen trade back. The good news for Houston is that Dubon is now a free agent, and Allen will be under contract and arbitration-eligible until 2030. There is still time for Allen to build on his respectable 2026 season down the road for the Astros.