7 Things We Learned About the Houston Astros During the First Half

The 2025 season was a wake-up call for the Houston Astros. It was the first time in eight years that the team didn’t make an appearance in October baseball.

Now in 2026, the team is sitting at 40-44 and once again hasn’t looked like the contender that fans have grown so accustomed to seeing.

The storyline is a bit repetitive. Injuries have absolutely ravaged the roster. The starting rotation has struggled to find any sort of consistency, and honestly, the offense has relied on one superstar way too much.

Despite all of this going on, the Astros really aren’t out of the picture, even when they should be based on their play. They start the second half of the season just 2.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

With 84 games under their belt, Houston can’t claim to have played their best baseball, but the silver lining is that the season is far from over. Here are the seven biggest lessons from Houston’s first half.

1. The AL West is Keeping Houston Alive

In almost every other division, the Astros would be paying for poor play. They would be buried, but in the AL West, they are just 2.5 games back because, truly, no team has separated itself from the pack.

Seattle leads the division at 42-21, while the Texas Rangers and Athletics are tied at 40-42.

Houston’s 40-44 record is far from impressive, but in their weak division, it has been good enough to keep them in the race.

The opportunity is there, now can they take advantage?

2. Yordan Alvarez Is Still the Franchise’s Offensive Engine

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The one constant, the one thing fans could count on in the 2026 season, is Yordan Alvarez.

Through 83 games, Alvarez is slashing .314/.427/.619 with 25 home runs and 56 RBI.

Every time the Astros needed a big play, Alvarez came through and remains the player opposing teams fear the most in the lineup.

There’s no denying that Houston’s offense revolves around the 29-year-old lefty.

3. The Lineup Needs More Consistent Production

Carrying that thought, there needs to be more to the offense than Alvarez.

Christian Walker has provided some legitimate middle-of-the-order power, logging 18 home runs and 53 RBI so far in the campaign.

Isaac Paredes has added 10 home runs and 43 RBI. With all of the offseason talk about the third baseman, the Astros have to be thankful they didn’t pull the trigger and trade him last year. He has given the team dependable third base defense in 2026.

When he is healthy, Jeremy Pena is excellent. He has spent 36 days on the injured list in 2026.

After those core contributors, production is weak. Cam Smith is just a rookie and has contributed but he is experiencing normal rookie ups and downs.

Many nights, Alvarez has had to try to carry this team and needs more support surrounding him.

If Houston’s sights are set on the playoffs, more offense is going to have emerge.

4. Starting Pitching Is Too Inconsistent

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Astros rotation has the talent to compete, it just hasn’t been consistent enough in 2026. Peter Lambert has emerged as the steadiest starter with a 3.28 ERA across his 12 starts.

Spencer Arrighetti is having a breakout season and has had several moments of brilliance. June has been a different story, though. After posting a 4.00 ERA in his first 13 starts, he struggled to a 9.00 ERA over five June outings. He has allowed 25 earned runs in 25 innings.

His strikeout rate remains elite, but costly mistakes, specifically home runs allowed, have turned what would have been quality outings into disappointments.

Hunter Brown looked like an ace before his injury. In his four starts, he held a 1.40 ERA. He has sat out for the last two months with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain. He finally returned on June 16 and pitched a solid five innings.

That’s the extent of the good pitching. Mike Burrows is packing a 5.48 ERA, Lance McCullers Jr was struggling before his injury, and then suffered a rotator cuff impingement.

The bottom line is that Houston has just been too inconsistent every fifth day.

5. Injuries Have Defined the First Half

No shock here, right? There are few teams that have dealt with more significant injuries than the Astros.

This is just a few of the players that have spent significant time on the IL:

Carlos Correa

Lance McCullers

Ronel Blanco

Cristian Javier

Hunter Brown

Nick Allen

Braden Shewmake

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Bennett Sousa

Hayden Wesneski

To break it down simply, Houston hasn’t had anything close to their expected roster at any point of the season.

6. Farm System Giving Houston Reasons for Optimism

While the MLB level of the team has plenty of inconsistencies to talk about, at the farm level, there are several prospects that have been working their way steadily forward. While the Astros’ farm system still ranks in the bottom half of baseball, there are some reasons for optimism.

The biggest riser has been Xavier Neyens, who is the Astros No. 2 prospect. The 19-year-old is slashing .241/.434/.428 through 57 games. He has 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 59 walks, and 14 stolen bases.

Kevin Alvarez is also quietly working his way up. The Cuban outfielder is just 18 years old now, and after his promotion to Single-A, he is batting .259 with six home runs, 26 RBI, and a .744 OPS through 53 games.

Houston has sold off a lot of its depth and will have to build that back, but Neyens and Alvarez have emerged as legitimate long-term position player prospects.

7. The Astros Haven’t Given Up

Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Houston is still standing, and they have proven over and over that they aren’t going down without a fight.

In the last 10 games, the Astros have gone 7-3 and remain strong in the AL West race.

They certainly aren’t playing like a team that is ready to fold or admit to being sellers at the deadline.

With several players having the possibility to come off the injured list in the next few weeks, the second half could look significantly different.

It’s not like Houston has to erase a double-digit deficit; they simply need to play better ball. A healthier team can provide more consistent results and support Alvarez.

The first half of this season may not be memorable as a stretch that ended the Astros season; rather, it may be just what the team had to overcome before making a remarkable second-half push.