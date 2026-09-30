Astros Manager Joe Espada Gives Honest Reason Why His Team Can Extend Playoff Series

It feels like the Houston Astros have been playing from behind all season long. Why would it be any different in their American League Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox?

Buried in the standings early in the season, the Astros overcame numerous injuries to the pitching staff and everyday lineup to battle back and win an AL West that was there for the taking all season long. It went down to the final day in a heated race with their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers.

Manager Joe Espada and his club survived the 162-game season and even got home-field advantage against the White Sox.

However, Houston is behind the eight ball after Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon at Daikin Park, following a 6-3 loss.

After the loss, Espada expressed confidence in his team, which needs to win Wednesday and Thursday to advance to the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Astros Manager Joe Espada Explains Why His Team Can Bounce Back in Game 2

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston announced on Monday that they were using a bullpen game in the opener against Chicago. Given what was on the line and that it was the postseason, that was certainly a decision.

It backfired.

The White Sox plated three runs through two innings and expanded the lead to 5-0 in the fifth before Houston finally got on the board. However, Espada explained early on Tuesday night that he's confident in his team to extend the series to a third and deciding game on Thursday.

“We know it's a do-or-die [game] and we've been here before, so I really admire how they bounce back and they react to challenges,” Espada said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

To be fair, he's correct. Given the hands they were dealt all season long, with injuries and everything else, including general manager Dana Brown leaving in August, it would have been easy for Houston to pack things in and play out the season. Instead, they rallied and won the division.

Now, they send out the best arm at Espada's disposal, right-hander Hunter Brown. With his season on the line, Espada is sending the perfect guy out to try to extend it for at least another day.

However, if they are going to push the series to a third game, they are going to have to come through in the clutch offensively.

They were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in Game 1. That's not going to win a game in spring training, never mind the playoffs.

You can understand Espada's confidence going into Game 2 with Hunter Brown taking the ball. It's survive to play another day and the Astros have been playing like that for months now. Facing that in the playoffs is nothing new for a resilient team.