Astros' $1.5 Million Gamble Has Become an Unexpected Rotation Anchor

Heading into the 2026 MLB season, the Houston Astros' approach to their starting rotation seemed to be throwing a bunch of options at the wall and seeing what stuck.

Behind ace Hunter Brown, the club returned holdovers like Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco, balancing them out with newcomers Mike Burrows, Tatsuya Imai and Nate Pearson.

That hasn't worked. Injuries and underperformance quickly thinned the starting pitching ranks, highlighted by a shoulder injury that kept Brown off the mound for two and a half months and limited him thereafter.

As a result, Houston still owns the third-worst team ERA of any starting staff in the league (5.12), ahead of only the 49-75 Athletics and the 50-74 Colorado Rockies.

Yet even amidst a revolving door of rotation options, one key standout has emerged. Peter Lambert has infused Houston's starting five with some much-needed dependability and consistency, emerging as a true revelation who wasn't even on the club's roster to start the season.

Lambert Has Been Crucial to the Astros' Success

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lambert spent the 2025 season playing in Japan for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball. However, unlike other members of this year's crop of Japanese league imports including Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, he did not arrive in the US riding a wave of success.

In fact, the Swallows had elected not to retain the right-hander after he went 3-11 with a 4.26 ERA for them.

Lambert's return stateside came with little fanfare or momentum. He signed a minor league contract with the Astros in late 2025 and was even released by the club for a brief period. His call-up on April 17 would not have happened were it not for a series of pitching injuries.

Suffice to say, Lambert has made the most of those opportunities. He currently leads Houston in innings pitched (118.2), wins (eight), quality starts (eight) and strikeouts (117) - all while making just $1.5 million this season.

With the Astros in a dogfight in the AL West, Lambert just continues to get better. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a start since the start of July, a string of eight starts in which he also hasn't lasted less than at least five innings.

Houston, for their part, are 6-2 over those eight games and hold a 13-8 record over the 21 times he's taken the hill this season.

For a contending organization that has as much pitching uncertainty as the Astros have, the peace of mind afforded by being able to send a hyper-consistent arm like Lambert to the mound every fifth day is a tremendous luxury - one that could serve them well as they look to fend off the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners down the stretch.