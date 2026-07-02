Astros Choose Cristian Javier’s Path Back to Major League Role

When Cristian Javier went on the injured list in early April, he was a starting pitcher. When he returns later this week, he’ll be something different.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters on Thursday that Javier will be activated on Friday before their game with the Tampa Bay Rays. He’ll be available to pitch — but he won’t start. The expected starter for Friday’s game is Spencer Arrighetti.

Instead, Javier will come out of the bullpen in what Espada told reporters would be a “typical role.” That likely means Houston isn’t looking at him as a bulk option on a bullpen day. They seem him, at least for now, as a one- or two-inning option.

Why Astros are Putting Cristian Javier in Bullpen

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a curious move. But it comes at a time in which Javier has been on the 60-day injured list since April with a Grade 2 shoulder strain. He just wrapped up a rehab assignment, in which Houston gave him the full 30 days to work up to the majors. In his last rehab game, he threw nearly 90 pitches as he went six innings, giving up no runs and two walks as he struck out four.

Espada told reporters, including The Athletic (subscription required) that it is what best for Javier and the team.

“He’s not starting in the bullpen because of his performance in the minor leagues,” Espada said. “Right now, the way we’re lining things up, that’s what’s best for our team and best for Javi. And it could change.”

Javier has worked as a starter full-time since the 2023 season, when he worked 31 starts and went 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA. The season before he went 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA as the Astros won the World Series. But he started 25 games and appeared in 30. Of his 127 Major League games, he’s worked as a starter 93 times.

It’s not clear how Javier will react to this. While he’s been a starter for years, he’s also making more money than most of the players on the team. He’s in the fourth year of a five-year contract worth $68 million. Unless its closer Josh Hader, Houston isn’t out to pay a reliever that kind of money.

That’s why this is likely a short-term option. Houston has found a groove with its current rotation — Mike Burrows, Tatsuya Imai, Arrighetti, Hunter Brown and Peter Lambert — and likely doesn’t want to disrupt it. Houston also has an off day on Thursday and the following Thursday, which allows Houston to manipulate its rotation to slide in Javier in a location of their choosing.

For now, it’s a curious move. But after two months of injuries, the depth is welcome.