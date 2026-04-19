Astros Choose Rival’s Cast-Off Over Pitching Depth in Latest Move

For a team that is in desperate need of all the pitching it can muster, the Houston Astros made a curious move on Saturday.

The Astros designated starting pitcher J.P. France for assignment after they claimed outfielder Dustin Harris, a former Texas Rangers Top 30 prospect, off waivers, the team announced.

By designating France for assignment, he goes through the waivers process for the second time this year. He was DFA’ed in January when the Astros traded for Kai-Wei Teng.

While outfield isn't exactly a strength for Houston right now, it has enough organizational depth to ride out injuries to Jake Meyers and Zach Dezenzo. With several pitchers on the injured list, the Astros don't have that luxury with France. But the Astros pulled the trigger anyway.

Dustin Harris and J.P. France

Chicago White Sox left fielder Dustin Harris. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Harris was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday after he slashed .250/.438/.333 in six games. Before that, he spent the bulk of his career in the Texas Rangers organization and made his Major League debut with that club in 2024. Along the way, he became one of the top prospects in the organization and was considered a potential center fielder at the MLB level.

His bat was inconsistent in the Majors, and he slashed .224/.318/.414 with two home runs and six RBI in 21 career games. He was the Athletics’ 11th round pick in the 2019 MLB draft.

Houston currently lists six outfielders on its roster, but Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez rarely play the position. That leaves Joey Loperfido, Cam Smith, Taylor Trammell and Shay Whitcomb as the current outfielders. Assuming the Astros put Harris on the 26-man roster, that would give Houston a fifth outfielder for the short term until either Myers or Dezenzo are able to return.

What this move means for France is unclear. France cleared waivers the first time and accepted the option back to Triple-A Sugar Land. After a strong spring he started the season in the minor leagues before he was promoted after the Astros began suffering under the weight of injuries to starters like Hunter Brown, Christian Javier and Tatsuya Imai.

He could clear waivers again and accept the option back or he could be traded, if there's a team out there looking for depth on its staff.

It could be the former rookie standout no longer fits on this pitching staff. He pitched three games of relief for Houston, finishing with an 8.10 ERA as he allowed six hits and six earned runs across 6.2 innings. He struck out four and walked five as batters hit .240 against him.