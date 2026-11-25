It does not seem that the Houston Astros are in the running for any of the top starting pitchers remaining on the free-agent market.

Among them is Michael King (2.6 fWAR in 2026), who is among the candidates with the highest expectations of receiving a long-term contract, and other outstanding starting pitchers who combine experience with recent impact, such as Kevin Gausman (3.1 fWAR), Nick Martinez (2.9 fWAR), and Mike Soroka (2.7 fWAR), who recorded some of the best fWAR totals during the 2026 season.

This is not a minor concern considering everything we already know about the debacle of the Astros’ starting rotation, which finished with a 4.81 ERA, the second-worst in team history, surpassed only by the 2000 staff, which pitched to a 5.52 ERA.

After Hunter Brown and Peter Lambert, who made an impressive turnaround in his career this year, Hayden Wesneski is the only starting pitcher who was able to maintain some stability when healthy. However, Houston needs a starting pitcher with higher projections who can take over that third spot.

Would Tyler Mahle Be a Good Option for the Starting Staff?

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (54). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we begin analyzing Mahle’s 2026 season based on his performances with the San Francisco Giants, expectations would take an unconvincing turn in his favor. After recovering from Tommy John surgery, which had limited him to just three starts in 2024, Mahle had a dominant stint with a 6-4 record and a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts with the Texas Rangers during the 2025 season.

After returning with another good season, he signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, but had a disastrous start, with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts before San Francisco decided to send him to the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline. That’s where Mahle’s turnaround began, and the version that could generate the most interest among several teams looking to reinforce the middle of their pitching rotation, such as the Astros, emerged.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (54). Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahle considerably improved his control, lowering his walk rate per nine innings from 3.52 with the Giants to just 1.49, and limited his HR/FB rate (which dropped from 13.6% to 10.9%). These were two key points that influenced his finish with a 1.99 ERA and a 3.41 xFIP.

Although it is fair to point out that Mahle had better defensive support, going from +0 to +4 in Fielding Run Value with the work of the Braves’ defense, I believe the biggest turning point was his consistency in continuing to attack the strike zone. Let’s analyze the improvement in his percentiles when he went from pitching with San Francisco to Atlanta.

San Francisco Metrics Atlanta 42 Z-Contact% 71 39 O-Contact% 55 35 Whiff% 59 30 SwStrike% 60 52 Barrel% 57

The average improvement in those five key percentiles was 20.8, with the greatest impact in SwStrike% (improved 30 spots), Z-Contact% (29), and Whiff% (24), three metrics that have a significant influence on a pitcher’s ability to limit opposing hitters’ contact.

As you can see, Mahle had a very similar impact in Barrel% (improved just five spots), but the previous improvements limited the frequency of those difficulties and allowed him to make the big turnaround in his ERA.

In his recent seasons, his performance has depended less on his ability to strike hitters out (he has not been above the 50th percentile since 2021) and more on his stability in avoiding hard contact.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahle has allowed 20 or more home runs in four of his 10 MLB seasons, including this year with 20, although it was the first time he reached that figure since 2021.

While that could be an aspect that works against him when pitching at Daikin Park, the better news is that the 124 home runs he has allowed in his career would have been 112 if we evaluated them using Daikin Park’s park effect metrics.

Twelve fewer home runs?

Yes, that is not a minor difference, and the explanation lies in Mahle’s history against left-handed hitters, who have hit 54.5% of those home runs.

Agreed, that is a discouraging piece of information, but there is an interesting point that has also marked that trend, and it is that Mahle has allowed 40.7% of them in two-strike counts, which shows that he at least had the opportunity to change part of the situation and was not as vulnerable as it might seem.