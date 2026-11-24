A lot of changes are coming for the 2027 Houston Astros as a multitude of new coaches and leaders are wavering through the organization.

Brad Ausmus took over the reins as manager and made some noteworthy moves Monday, which started with the dismissal of pitching coach Josh Miller, who had been with the Astros for the past 16 years. Then news broke when word of his replacement hit the media.

J.P. Martinez spent 2026 in charge of the Atlanta Braves' bullpen and will now be taking over for Miller in his first turn as the head coach of the pitching staff with the Astros, per The Athletic (subscription required). The Braves had one of the best relief staffs in the sport this year, so this was a promising addition by Ausmus.

Five players came out of Atlanta's pen who made at least 48 appearances, and those five combined for a 2.93 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP, which is more than impressive. But make no mistake, this will be the biggest responsibility he's had thus far, and after how Houston looked in 2026, Martinez has his work cut out for him.

Astros 2026 Team Pitching Rankings Across Both Leagues

Astros pitcher Hunter Brown (58) reacts in the first inning against the White Sox during the AL Wild Card. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the year, it was hard to point a finger at anyone but the pitching staff when considering the demise of the Astros this season, especially considering their offense was the 2026 AL Silver Slugger Team champions.

That being said, the starting rotation was the largest problem, and if the front office doesn't get J.P. Martinez something to work with, then their team's pitching campaign won't look much different than what was seen this past year.

4.45 ERA- 24th

1.34 WHIP- 20th/21st

Home Runs Allowed- 7th most

Hit by Pitch- 3rd most

Walks Allowed- 2nd most

Runs Scored- 7th most

When the front office chose not to address the starting rotation at the trade deadline, it felt like they had sealed their fate, which turned out to be true. So, the last thing that management can do this winter is not add to the rotation.

The best decision that they could make would be to bet big and go all in on Michael King as their No.1 man to lead this team, especially with the highs and lows of Hunter Brown. The ballclub is begging for a consistent ace, and if Ausmus wants to make a statement, that would do it.

There are going to be many differences in Houston's clubhouse next time around, and hopefully that leads to a different outcome. However, the pitching success, or failure, will not lie completely on Martinez's shoulders if the organization doesn't sign some help this offseason.