Astros Could Flip From Sellers to Buyers and Orioles Could Provide 2 Needs

It wasn't too long ago that things appeared to be bleak for the Houston Astros and the playoffs. Injuries have been piling up since their first road trip early this season to both the pitching staff and position players. However, they are getting healthy and don't look now, but they are just 2.5 games behind in the American League West Division and the AL wild-card race.

General manager Dana Brown was heading toward potentially being a seller at the trade deadline on August 3, but those plans may have changed after his team has climbed back into the postseason race.

Now, there is a scenario where Houston could become a buyer rather than a seller. If that's the case, there are some needs that the Astros have and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed two potential trade targets.

MLB Writer Links Astros To 2 Baltimore Orioles Trade Targets

Trevor Rogers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller believes that Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward and pitcher Trevor Rogers could be trade fits for Houston. Both make sense as potential trade targets and would fill needs that the Astros have and have had for some time.

In Miller's projected trade pitch, he has Houston sending outfielder Kevin Alvarez, right-handed pitchers Bryce Mayer and Jackson Nezuh for Ward and Rogers. Both Orioles players are in the final years of their contracts.

Houston has long been looking for an outfielder who has some power and Ward would fit that need. However, his power numbers are down this season, with only five home runs compared to the 36 he hit last season for the Los Angeles Angels. He had 103 RBIs and only has 23 this season, but maybe a change of scenery would help him. He does have an on-base percentage around .400.

As for Rogers, the 28-year-old has numbers that can be deceiving. He is 5-7 with a 4.99 ERA in 79.1 innings, but he is coming off a blistering month of June with an ERA of 2.05. He is beginning to look like the pitcher who was 9-3 in 18 starts last season with an ERA of 1.81.

"Both are coveted rentals, and Houston would have to give up a fair amount to snag both in one fell swoop. Kevin Alvarez is their top prospect and a borderline top 100 overall prospect. Bryce Mayer is their highest-rated pitcher, too. But adding Ward and Rogers may well be what pushes them back to the top of the AL West,'' Miller wrote.

Ward isn't the power-hitter Houston is looking for, but his ability to get on base this season should be attractive to Brown, while Rogers slotting in behind Hunter Brown in the rotation could be a difference-maker. Dana Brown is certainly going to have some decisions to make soon. This is a deal that Dana Brown would have to seriously consider in a very winnable AL West.