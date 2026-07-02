Astros Could Have Unexpected Trade Asset at Deadline

The Houston Astros are in a much different position at the start of July compared to where they were at the beginning of June. One month ago, the Astros were 27-35, and on July 2, they are 43-46 after dropping a series on the road vs the Minnesota Twins.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Houston Astros find themselves in a crucial position. The front office must weigh various options to ensure a successful future for the franchise. The team's performance in the early weeks of July will significantly influence the direction of trade discussions.

The Astros have a handful of players who will draw interest from other teams at this year's trade deadline. The likelihood of Yordan Alvarez being moved is low, but among other players, some stand out as under-the-radar for a very real possibility of being traded.

Astros Reliever Drawing Interest, per Report

Houston Astros pitcher AJ Blubaugh (69) pitches on the road. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to a new report from Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros are getting interest for reliever AJ Blubaugh. Blubaugh has been very consistent for Houston this season, and any contending team would love to add a consistent relief pitcher when available at the deadline.

Conversations have been had regarding Blubaugh, but per Rome, no deal is close, so Astros fans shouldn't speculate too much at the moment. General manager Dana Brown is looking for a left-handed bat and a right-handed reliever, and Blubaugh could be the asking price.

This season, Blubaugh has a 3.36 ERA across 56.1 innings of work. He's collected 53 strikeouts compared to 29 walks and is coming off a June where he held a 1.59 ERA. Additionally, Joe Espada relies on Blubaugh for multiple innings of work, only increasing his trade interest.

The asking price for Blubaugh would likely be high considering how he's pitched this season and the fact that he's only 25 years old (turning 26 on the Fourth of July). Blubaugh and Astros closer Josh Hader are both within .1 of each other in WAR this season, proving Blubaugh's worth.

Blubaugh is also under team control for a little while longer, which would only increase the Astros' asking price in potential/hypothetical trade conversations.

If Houston finds a way to get above .500, Brown will likely be less interested in trading Blubaugh and would keep him for a playoff push. It's a gamble any franchise front office has to take if warranted, but that doesn't matter until Houston proves to be atop the AL West, where they sit in third place.