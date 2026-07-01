Astros Lose Another Arm as Teng Heads to the Injured List

The Houston Astros are placing right-hander Kai-Wei Teng on the 15-day injured list with a right knee sprain, per several reports on X, first reported by Chandler Rome fromThe Athletic.The move is just one more pitcher on the injured list in a year that has seen a revolving door of names.

Teng is just 27 years old in 2026 and has appeared in 23 games with 10 starts. He has gone 4-6 with a 4.36 ERA, 63 strikeouts and a 1.36 WHIP across his 64 innings of work.

A Tough Finish to His Active Stretch

Teng has been struggling, and now maybe the cause is being revealed with his IL placement. Over his last seven starts, he has posted a 6.00 ERA, during which he allowed 37 hits and 22 earned runs in just 33 innings.

His final outing in Detroit against the Tigers was particularly bad. He only went 3.2 innings and allowed eight hits and four earned runs. He was not himself, and this was probably the first indication that something was wrong.

The original announcement was that Teng was being optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land, but today they are nullifying that decision.

The announcement today serves up some context for Teng’s recent decline. Whether or not the injury affected his mechanics remains to be seen. Something was wrong, or maybe his body was just tired after heavy use? Regardless, he will now have some time to rest and recover before having to take the mound again.

The Astros Struggles Continue

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teng’s absence is just one more name added to the list. The Astros suffered significant injuries in 2025, and the team made changes all across the training staff, but it doesn’t appear to have changed the course. The 2026 season has produced a long list yet again.

Jeremy Peña's recent calf strain has completely reshuffled the infield, and the team will be without him until possibly mid-July. Carlos Correa is out for the year after ankle surgery.

The bottom line is that the team has been short-handed for weeks now and has been relying on depth pieces to hold things together while the core tries to get well, but will that ever happen? Every time this team takes a step forward, the injury bug hits again.

Relief on the Horizon?

Houston Astros starting pitcher Christian Javier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is some good news coming out of Houston. Reinforcements are getting closer to coming back. Cristian Javier threw a rehab start on June 27, where he went for 85 pitches.

Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to make another rehab start on July 1 in Oklahoma City and Ronel Blanco should be getting close to returning as well.

LaMonte Wade Jr is beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land to hopefully bring him back for sometime early in July. That would help the thin-stretched outfield.

For a club sitting at 42-44 and firmly in the American League Wild Card race, these next few weeks could be crucial. Houston is hoping that the next stretch looks a little different than the past month. Teng being sent to the IL will sting less if they can get some help soon.

The Astros haven’t announced a corresponding move yet.