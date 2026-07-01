Astros' Yordan Alvarez Is in a League of His Own After Latest Heroics

Yordan Alvarez is, simply put, the greatest hitter on the planet right now.

Not Shohei Ohtani. Not Aaron Judge. Not Bryce Harper.

It’s Alvarez. And it’s not particularly close.

With the Houston Astros down 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth against the Minnesota Twins on June 30, Alvarez stepped up to the plate looking to do some damage. OK, that’s probably underselling it a bit.

Alvarez came to the dish not looking to do damage — he was going to do some damage.

Everybody at Daikin Park could feel it. When he’s standing in the batter’s box with an opportunity to change the course of a game, more often than not he succeeds.

Yordan Alvarez go-ahead GRAND SLAM 🚀 pic.twitter.com/s1H9lG68bs — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2026

One of the cardinal rules of baseball is not to throw a pitch middle-in to Yordan Alvarez. It’s a rule that must be followed if a team playing the Astros is to slow him down. And for how good Twins right-handed hurler Joe Ryan is, he broke that rule on Tuesday night.

His 94.6 mph sinker caught so much of the plate, it was hard not to gasp as he unfurled the pitch toward home. The moment the baseball left his hand, it was clear where it was heading: far away.

Three hundred ninety-five feet away, to be exact. The ball left Alvarez’s bat at 105.7 mph and soared and soared until the Astros, once down by a run, were up 6-3. They wouldn’t relinquish that lead the rest of the night.

Yordan Alvarez Continues to Show the World Why He's the Best

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that moment, ask any Astros fan what was most important and they’d tell you that the score was by far the thing that everybody should focus on. Ask those same supporters that same question a couple of hours later and clarity would tell them to give a different answer.

With his fourth-inning grand slam against the Twins, Alvarez matched the Astros' franchise record for most grand slams with seven. Only Jose Altuve, Carlos Lee and Lance Berkman are on the list. That’s some pretty good company.

Unfortunately for them, it’s almost a certainty that Alvarez will break free of that group and create his own tier at some point in the near future.

That’s the one thing about Alvarez that Astros fans need to cherish more than anything. He just continues to rake no matter how many times opposing teams attempt to adjust.

He’s long been considered one of the most feared hitters on the planet, and yet there just seems to be no answer for him, no matter how much pitchers study how to attack him. Make one tiny mistake to Alvarez and he’ll make you pay. That’s what makes him so potent.

It’s been said before, and it’ll be said again countless times, but if Houston desires to make a run to October in 2026, Alvarez needs to continue to smash the baseball like a madman. Luckily for the Astros, it appears he’s well on his way to accomplishing that goal. Heck, he already is.