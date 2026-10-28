Astros Eye Former Marlins Executive for Key Assistant GM Position

The Houston Astros are considering appointing former Marlins executive Oz Ocampo to an assistant general manager position as they continue to reshape their front office.

Ocampo is a familiar figure as he previously helped shape Houston's international scouting efforts and later served as an assistant general manager with the Miami Marlins. He currently works as a senior advisor with the Colorado Rockies.

According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required), Ocampo interviewed with Astros owner Jim Crane on Monday for the assistant general manager role.

Ocampo has worked in Major League Baseball since 2004, building a reputation for identifying talent in Latin America and other parts of the Western Hemisphere. He joined the Astros in 2012 and served as their international scouting executive under former general manager Jeff Luhnow from 2012 to 2017.

During that period, Ocampo helped bring several players into the organization who later became important contributors. His international signings included Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, José Urquidy, Luis Garcia, José Abreu, Yuli Gurriel and Wilyer Abreu, among others.

Ocampo's connection to Houston continued beyond his initial run with the team. He returned to the organization in 2019 as a special assistant to Luhnow and later worked with the Astros again in 2022.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between his stints in Houston, Ocampo gained experience with other organizations. He worked as a special assistant in the Pittsburgh Pirates' front office before joining the Marlins, where he served as assistant general manager under Kim Ng, a former New York Yankees executive who also worked under general manager Brian Cashman.

He later moved to the Rockies, where he now holds a senior advisory position. His potential return to Houston would bring an executive with experience in international scouting, player recruitment and front-office operations back to an organization he knows well.

Ocampo has also remained outspoken about baseball beyond his work in front offices. Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' second consecutive World Series championship, he responded to criticism that the team had relied on expensive signings to build its roster.

The Astros have interviewed several candidates as they search for a replacement for Dana Brown, including internal executives Gavin Dickey and Charles Cook. Outside candidates include Brewers assistant general manager Matt Kleine, who previously interned in Houston's media relations department in 2007, and former Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, who interviewed for the position on October 26.

Other names linked to the search include Josh Barfield of the Chicago White Sox, Randy Flores of the St. Louis Cardinals, Scott Sharp of the Kansas City Royals, Ben Sestanovich of the Atlanta Braves and Kevin Ibach of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Astros are expected to announce their decision on who will take over the role soon.