Astros Face Tough Decision With Christian Walker as Infield Crowds

His situation is still not comparable to the decline that led the Houston Astros to get rid of Jose Abreu at the time, but Christian Walker has not been as consistent throughout his first two seasons with the team.

In both seasons, his second-half decline in performance has been the main problem, but in 2026, he went through a slump similar to the one that raised many doubts during his last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Christian Walker’s Second-Half Performance by Season | FanGraphs.

As you can see, Walker's wRC+ fell from 121 after the All-Star Break in 2025 to just 80 this season, with a decline very similar to that of 2024, when he hit just four home runs in 132 plate appearances. This time, in 103 more plate appearances, he recorded the worst OPS (.645), ISO (.160), and Hard% rate (32.5%) of the last three seasons.

But that is not the only problem here, as Walker has seen his offensive level decline, especially over the last two years. During that span, he has been below the 55th percentile in batting, and he has spent three consecutive years as one of the worst baserunners in the league, with a mark below the 37th percentile. His defense could still be considered elite, but he is no longer above the 95th percentile as he was during the 2023-2024 period.

For the Astros, questions about the impact Walker could provide in the future remain, and given his recent history, it seems difficult for him to fight against the decline. As he approaches his age-36 season, the only metrics moving his percentile toward a positive point are Barrel% (64) and Bat Speed (77), while his regression in Whiffs% (24), Chase% (36), xBA (16), and xSLG (47) remains.

For next spring, Carlos Correa should be back after recovering from his ankle surgery, which would open up some interesting possibilities for Houston’s infield. Correa, Jeremy Peña, and Isaac Paredes are three infielders for three starting positions, but if Walker is no longer part of the conversation, the story would change considerably. Correa and Paredes could move to first base on some occasions, while Peña remains a full-time shortstop.

But here the story changes somewhat, as Walker, Pena, and Paredes will enter their final seasons under team control, becoming eligible for arbitration for the last time this winter.

Will there be a market for Walker, and will the Astros explore it?

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To begin, the decision and responsibilities for baseball operations will depend on a new general manager. That should be the first step here. Then, trading Walker doesn't seem like a misguided option to address the infield surplus, but the first baseman’s contract and age will be that will make any deal complicated.

That said, the situation would not be so simple, as Pena could become Houston’s most attractive trade chip; they could well take advantage of that value as they did with Kyle Tucker two winters ago. The Astros will also have to decide what they will do with Paredes, who has a $13.35 million team option for 2027, and has just finished the season with 25 home runs, 94 RBIs, a 130 wRC+, and 4.4 fWAR — the second-highest on the team behind Yordan Alvarez (6.8) — making him a valuable piece to consider in a trade.

In Walker’s case, who will earn $20 million in 2027, the final season of his contract, it is difficult for the Astros to get a financially favorable deal for any move, so the most reasonable option could be to consider whether they would be able to take on part of his salary in the negotiations.