Astros’ Home Run Focus Comes at Cost of Their Offensive Identity

If there was one thing that defined the Houston Astros’ identity over a decade, it was their ability to get on base. When the franchise went through the rebuilding process and moved to the American League in 2013, part of that process began to take shape.

In those years, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Evan Gattis, Marwin Gonzalez, Jake Marisnick, Brian McCann and Josh Reddick, among others, were part of the consistent core that Houston put together. Some continued, others fell by the wayside, but the philosophy of working as many at-bats as possible by seeing pitches, looking for contact, and making plate discipline the offense’s main strength did not change.

When we look back a decade, we can appreciate the common denominator. Let’s look at some of the Astros’ most successful offensive versions, and it will not be difficult to understand why the organization needs to make major changes going forward.

What do we have here?

Houston Astros Statistical Table. Statistics from Baseball-Reference | Baseball-Reference.

The table is ordered by the highest number of runs scored per game (Runs/G) in each season over the last decade. Let’s start with the statistic that, from my perspective, changes the outlook of this analysis, and that is the Houston hitters who, over the years, have recorded a “.300+ on-base percentage” with at least 150 plate appearances. I think it is easy to notice where the 2026 team stands. If you thought it would be at the top of the column, well, you definitely will not find it there, because it sits in ninth place in the ranking with 4.5.

So there are five seasons in which the Astros hit fewer home runs than they have this year but managed to score more runs per game. The 2022 and 2026 teams fall within the same range in terms of the number of players qualified to appear in the table with at least a .300 on-base percentage, and they have the same average number of runs scored. The Astros managed to win the 2022 World Series with Dusty Baker as manager, and I think the big difference between both teams lies in the defensive balance of those teams and a pitching staff far superior to that of 2026.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

But, in the end, what is making the difference between both philosophies is the way Houston has been building its teams in recent years, spending too much money to change the offense and look for more home runs. It is a fact that they have achieved that, but at what cost? We also saw it: a lack of timely hitting—the team finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position—too many strikeouts, and three of the four home runs in the Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox were solo shots, just like 65.9% of the home runs the team hit during the regular season.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In three of the four World Series in which the Astros participated over the last decade, they had a core of 12 hitters capable of consistently getting on base, and many of them also added power, as in the well-known cases of Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, who is one home run away from tying Manny Ramirez’s all-time postseason record, Carlos Correa, and Alex Bregman, among those who led the most memorable moments throughout the regular season and postseason.

There is not much left of that philosophy, and if the Astros do not work to soon change the way their offense has looked so limited when the power does not work, it should not surprise us if the current postseason losing streak continues.