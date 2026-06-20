Astros Get Another Glimpse of Tatsuya Imai’s Maddening Talent

Major League rookies tend to have peaks and valleys. Even ones that pitched in Japan professionally for several years. But the peaks and valleys of Houston Astros rookie starter Tatsuya Imai are something.

While Houston’s offense drove Cleveland nuts in a 9-3 win, Imai mystified Guardians hitters with one of his best starts of the season. He struck out 11 without giving up a walk. Per MLB.com he was the first Astros pitcher to do something like that since Yusei Kikuchi struck out 12 without a walk on Aug. 31, 2024.

It was also a career high for Imai and the most strikeouts for any Astros pitcher in a game this season.

It all sounds great until one remembers that when he pitched in Kansas City last weekend, he was only able to retire two hitters. It was the second time this season that Imai failed to get out of the first inning The first time he did that was April 10 and before his next start he landed on the injured list.

This time, the Astros needed a better result and got it.

What Drove Tatsuya Imai’s Best Start of 2026?

Before Friday his best strikeout total in a game this season was nine on April 4 against the Athletics. What made him special on Friday was his slider, per his Statcast page.

He threw just three pitches against Cleveland and 46% of the time he leaned into that slider. That slider put Guardians hitters in some bad positions. Of those 41 pitches, he forced 25 swings, caused 14 whiffs, got four called strikes and used that pitch to punch out seven of the 11 Guardians he faced.

It also made his fastball better. The average velocity with the fastball (96.2 mph) was eight miles per hour higher than the slider (88.2 mph). But he played the fastball off his best off-speed pitch, inducing 15 swings and two whiffs. Notably, that fastball was called for a strike 10 times and punched out three hitters. In several cases he followed his slider with that pitch and froze the hitter.

He’s beginning to give the Astros what they want from start to start. Friday was the fourth time in his last five where he pitched at least five innings, and the third in his last five outings in which he's been able to go six innings.

With the Astros beginning to get healthier in their rotation, if Imai continues to pitch steadily like this it makes Houston’s chances of getting back into the American League West race that much better.

And it means Imai’s performance from start to start will be a little less maddening.