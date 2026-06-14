Astros, Royals Tied as Game Delayed by Severe Weather in Eighth Inning

Earlier this week the Kansas City Royals hosted one of the most unique weather delays in recent memory. Saturday's delay was much more traditional.

Saturday's game between the Houston Astros and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium got started on time. But the game was delayed by severe weather in the eighth inning that caused stadium officials to ask fans to seek shelter, per MLB.com.

The Royals and Astros were tied, 7-7, in the eighth inning when play was suspended. A new start time was not announced.

Shortly after the delay began, MLB.com reported that tornado sirens went off at Kauffman Stadium.

Earlier this week the Royals hosted the Texas Rangers and Thursday's game was delayed by more than two hours due to severe weather in the area. The oddity was that little if any rain fell at the stadium during the delay. In fact, skies were sunny for most of the delay.

This delay was anything but. But fans got their money's worth before the delay. For the Astros, Christian Walker, Brice Matthews and Jake Meyers all hit home runs. For Kansas City, Lane Thomas homered. Houston's Jose Altuve homered in the eighth inning to tie the game just before the tarp was put on the field.

Astros-Royals Delay

We have entered a rain delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/RAXusFnVU0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 14, 2026

On Friday, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez delivered one of the most incredible first innings in baseball history. Alvarez hit two home runs and drove in six runs in a nine-run first inning for the Astros. One of those home runs was a grand slam.

Per OptaStats he became the first player in baseball history to hit two home runs — one of which being a grand slam — and drive in at least six runs in the first inning of a game. Per ESPN he joined David Ortiz as the second hitter since 1920 to have six RBI in the first inning. Per MLB.com, he became the third Astros hitter to have two home runs in an inning, joining Lee May and Jeff Bagwell.

Alvarez also hit the sixth grand slam of his career, tying Bagwell for second most in franchise history. He is one behind Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Lee for most grand slams in franchise history.

Yet, the game became offensively compelling because Astros starter Tatsuya Imai was unable to get out of the first inning after he allowed four hits and five runs. Houston had to empty its bullpen to maintain its lead as the Royals chipped away at it throughout the game.

The first inning lasted an hour and featured 14 runs and three home runs. Alvarez finished 3-for-5 with six RBI and two runs scored as he boosted his season average to .321. Along with Alvarez’s two home runs, Christian Walker hit a home run in the first inning and Brice Matthews hit a home run in the ninth inning.