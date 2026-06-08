As Hunter Brown Nears Return Astros Can Option Struggling Starter

If this were a different time, then maybe things would be different for both Mike Burrows and the Houston Astros. But this season has been defined by injuries, putting more pressure than ever on those who are on the field.

For some, that is working out great. For others, like Burrows, it is a downward spiral which was lowlighted in his start Sunday against the Athletics, which led to boos on his own field from Astros' fans as the A's lit him up.

Things got rocky from the get-go, but Burrows got himself out of a couple of jams until the third inning came around. The first pitch led to a single followed by a 390-foot bomb from Nick Kurtz on a fastball that was near dead center over the plate.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only shot to the moon that the Athletics got on him, or an extra-base hit for that matter. Brent Rooker and Zack Gelof both logged doubles, and Rooker doubled it in his next trip to the plate.

In the fifth, the Athletics would take a five-run lead on Rooker's solo homer that went nearly 400 feet. Burrows didn't come back out for the sixth inning since he was already at 97 pitches.

Brent Rooker launches the 2nd HR of the day for the #Athletics, as they extend their lead to 5-0.



It's now the 17th HR allowed by Mike Burrows, and it may be hard to hear, but the boo birds are out here at Daikin Park.@OurEsquina #Astros #MLBpic.twitter.com/21NmcY0CmT — Max Zepeda (@MaxZepedaSports) June 7, 2026

His ERA, amongst other pieces of his stat, is rapidly growing, and he likely won't be on the roster much longer. At this point, there is only one reason he is still in the rotation: injuries. But, Hunter Brown is inching very close to his removal from IL, so it seems likely Burrows will be replaced.

But Burrows is only 26 years old and has not logged enough hours in the majors to remove his eligibility to return to the minors. He has options, and the Astros are going to take it as that is the best move for both the team and his progress.

Burrows will be a vital part of this team down the stretch, and he needs to head back to Triple-A to figure things out and get his confidence back.

Burrows 2026 Rankings Amongst Qualified Starting Pitchers

Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows (50) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

To add insult to injury, Burrows isn't just costing the team games that they cannot afford to lose, but he is doing it in a way that is the worst all-around in the majors right now:

5.77 ERA- 2nd highest, trails only Aaron Nola's 5.86

87 Hits- 3rd most

47 Earned Runs- 2nd most

17 Home Runs- tied for 2nd most

1.57 WHIP- highest

.295 Opponent's Batting Average- worst

It is definitely time for a reset for Burrows, and that time will be here when Brown is reinstated.