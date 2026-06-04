Astros Give Veteran MLB Player Another Chance to Succeed With Latest Free Agent Signing

The Houston Astros have had outfield trouble dating back to the offseason. And while a handful of moves have been made to ensure better defense and approaches at the plate, the outfield position is still weak overall, and that goes for both starters and depth pieces.

As the season progresses and Houston works to regain its position in the AL West division, the front office must find ways to enhance the depth of the outfield. They have taken a step in this direction by extending a contract to a player with some previous Major League experience.

Astros Sign LaMonte Wade Jr.

San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) reacts after hitting a deep foul ball. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

As announced by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X (formerly Twitter), the Astros have signed outfielder/first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr to a major league contract. Wade Jr. has been in the MLB since debuting back in 2019 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Some fans expressed concern after seeing Rome's social media post, speculating whether a position player was injured, which could explain the recent move. As of now, no roster changes or injury updates have been announced. However, the team will need to create space for Wade Jr. on the 40-man roster.

After his departure from Minnesota, Wade Jr. landed with the San Francisco Giants and spent five seasons with the club from 2021 to 2025. He earned MVP votes for his 2021 campaign with the Giants (finished in 21st place), where he hit 18 home runs, drove in 56 RBIs, and batted .256.

Wade Jr., however, hasn't played in the major leagues since 2025, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels, after leaving the Giants following a -1.2 WAR over 50 games. Now, the Astros are his new home, and it allows manager Joe Espada another name to toss in the outfield or potentially at first base behind Christian Walker.

He was a member of the Chicago White Sox on a minor-league deal, which he opted out of last week to earn a Major League contract with the Houston Astros. Thus far in Triple-A in 2026, Wade Jr. has hit seven home runs, driven in 26 RBIs, walked 45 times compared to 43 strikeouts, and is hitting .250 with a .861 OPS.

Although fans may not be familiar with Wade Jr., his past performance suggests he could become a successful player in Major League Baseball. He has demonstrated power at the plate, which the Astros could greatly benefit from. Also, he is capable of playing both corner outfield positions and first base, offering the team versatility in his contributions.