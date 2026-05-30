One Key Stat Showcases Christian Walker’s 2026 Turnaround With Astros

As the Houston Astros' offense has started to heat up, a lot of the credit has to be handed to veteran first baseman Christian Walker. The combination of Walker and Yordan Alvarez in the middle of the lineup might be one of the best in the American League, yet they're flying under the radar.

However, when Walker first arrived in Houston, the beginning of his contract didn't look like it was going to pan out for the money that was spent.

In the first half of the 2025 campaign, Walker hit 12 home runs, yet struck out 103 times and held a .229 batting average. But after the All-Star break, Walker found something that clicked and hasn't looked back since, landing the Gold Glover on a prestigious power list.

Walker Sharing Impressive Company

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Power is essential in the game of baseball, and yet nowadays, only a select number of players have been given the gift of pop. The Astros thankfully signed Walker, who's been one of the most established power threats at the plate over the last calendar year.

As reported by Just Baseball on X (formerly Twitter), Walker is one of nine MLB players who have 35 or more home runs along with 100 or more RBIs over the last 365 days. Walker has 35 home runs and 103 RBIs in that time span, joining the likes of the players listed below.

1. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies: 59 HRs, 130 RBIs

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: 52 HRs, 102 RBIs

3. Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays: 48 HRs, 111 RBIs

4. Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners: 48 HRs, 106 RBIs

5. Juan Soto, New York Mets: 47 HRs, 104 RBIs

6. Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels: 39 HRs, 106 RBIs

7. Nick Krutz, Athletics: 39 HRs, 108 RBIs

8. Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles: 37 HRs, 116 RBIs

Walker ranks just behind Alonso in the statistics above.

Walker signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Astros ahead of the 2025 campaign, meaning that if Houston can find its way back into the AL West standings, they won't feel as obligated to trade the veteran, given the production he's had at the plate is now helping the team secure wins.

The Astros' first baseman hit four home runs in three straight games just a week ago, and it doesn't look like that power stroke is going by the wayside anytime soon. If he remains healthy for the full season, he's definitely won over the hearts of fans in H-Town.