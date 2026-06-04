4 Astros Who Could Be Trade Candidates Should They Become Sellers

It's the first week in June, but with each passing day, reality could be setting in for Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown. Sitting at 28-35 going into Thursday night's series final at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Astros are just five games behind in the American League West.

However, injuries and inconsistent play have been a thorn in the side of Houston and could end up being too much if things don't turn around soon. The AL West and the AL in general are not great this season compared to the National League, which could help the Astros.

More than likely, Brown is going to have to sell and sell reluctantly by the deadline. If he does, there is no shortage of players that contenders would be interested in. It is just a matter of who Brown decides to part ways with and who he doesn't.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed some players who Brown could end up moving and if they do part ways with some of those players, the returns could be beneficial down the line.

4 Astros That Could Draw Trade Interest

Isaac Paredes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There is still some time before decisions have to be made; however, the writing is on the wall that injuries are catching up with the Astros. Four players that Kelly believes could be moved are Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, Steven Okert and Bryan Abreu. One name that was not mentioned by Kelly, who could draw a lot of interest, is Josh Hader, who just came off the injured list.

The players who could likely be moved are Paredes and Walker. Okert and Abreu are on contracts that expire following the season, so teams looking for bullpen depth would have options should Brown make them available. Hader is a wild-card, but if he's healthy, the return might be worth exploring by Brown.

Moving Paredes seems inevitable. He has been the subject of trade rumors going all the way back to the winter, but Brown has yet to move him. That could change soon. There will be a need for multiple contenders looking for infield depth and Paredes offers flexibility by being able to play multiple positions.

As for Walker, that might be easier said than done, as he has another year left on his contract following this season that will pay him $20 million in 2027.

The next couple of months are going to determine Brown's path at the trade deadline, but there will be no shortage of players that could be traded, which could bring back some assets for the future in Houston.