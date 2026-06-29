Cristian Javier’s Latest Astros Injury Rehab Game Should be His Last

Cristian Javier through his latest injury rehab game for the Houston Astros on Saturday with Triple-A Sugar Land. It should be his last rehab game. That's not the Astros saying that it will be his last one. That's his performance talking.

Javier was brilliant, as he tossed six innings of three-hit baseball without allowing a run. He walked two and struck out four. Perhaps most important, he threw 85 pitches. That’s as close to a Major League workload as a pitcher can get during an injury rehab game.

The right-hander looks ready to be activated this week from the Grade 2 right shoulder strain that has stolen his last two months. The only question is when the Astros will sign off?

Cristian Javier’s Impending Return

Cristian Javier was great tonight for Sugar Land:



6 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 4 K



He threw 85 pitches, 52 for strikes, and generated 11 whiffs. #Astros pic.twitter.com/vTwhz9xYIv — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 28, 2026

Houston nearly activated him after his last rehab start last week. He only went 4.2 innings in that game, allowing four hits and three earned runs with a walk and six strikeouts. It was his fourth rehab game of the month and 75 pitches. That’s usually the benchmark teams want starters to reach before they’re activated.

But, given his injury — and the fact that it took him longer to recover from it than his rotation mate, Hunter Brown — Houston opted to give him one more start on Saturday. Turns out it was the right decision.

Now the Astros must activate him and slot him into the rotation. Houston has set its rotation for its next series at home against the Minnesota Twins. Peter Lambert will start on Monday, Mike Burrows will start on Tuesday and Tatsuya Imai will start on Wednesday.

Javier can’t start during the Twins series because he won’t have enough rest to be ready for a Major League appearance. Starters usually pitch every fifth day, and his fifth day will fall on a Thursday, which is an off day for Houston. So, Javier will get at least one additional day of rest before he joins the rotation.

The option of Kai-Wei Teng on Sunday provides a natural place for Javier to land. Teng pitched on Saturday and was optioned after the game. He admitted to reporters that he was feeling some arm fatigue. His next start would have been Friday. Slotting Javier into that spot puts him in the first day of the Tampa Bay series and gives Sunday’s starter, Hunter Brown, an additional day of rest.

Javier made three MLB starts before he suffered the injury. He went 0-1 with a 12.54 ERA with four strikeouts in 9.1 innings.