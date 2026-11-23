With just one week remaining before the pending/likely Dec. 1 lockout, negotiations seem to be picking up considerable momentum in these final days. Tarik Skubal, the most coveted free agent, has reached a deal with the New York Mets on a record $450 million, nine-season contract, which includes a $45 million signing bonus and a full no-trade clause. The agreement is pending a physical examination. After this major move, which puts Mets owner Steve Cohen back in the spotlight, several of the high-profile free agents who are still available are expected to sign before Dec. 1.

The Houston Astros need to make changes to their outfield and strengthen their starting rotation if they intend to regain ground in the American League during 2027. Left-hander Trevor Rogers and right-handers Freddy Peralta and Michael King remain the best available options on the starting pitcher market, while Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki and Teruaki Sato stand out among the most coveted outfielders. In particular, I would not rule out Sato, but Arozarena has more experience and stands out as the best option to improve the Astros’ left field.

Houston Astros general manager Randy Flores. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new general manager, Randy Flores, has already publicly acknowledged that this position will be one of the areas they will have to address during the winter, as Houston finished the 2026 season with a collective .662 OPS among its outfielders, the twenty-ninth-highest mark in MLB. As I recently wrote, instability in left field has been the Astros’ biggest problem, as they have had 31 different outfielders since 2021. But only one of them was active this year: Yordan Alvarez, who was the designated hitter most of the time.

It's time for the Astros to define their pursuit of Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros used 12 different players as starters in left field and eight in center field, where they will also have to make adjustments this winter. Jake Meyers, who was sent to Triple-A Sugar Land off the 40-man roster on Nov. 2, decided to declare himself a free agent. Houston also lost Daulton Varsho, acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, who became available in free agency after the season ended.

That said, there are not many options on the market that offer as much durability and offensive improvement as Arozarena, who played the most innings (1,289) in left field among all Major League players during 2026. Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays and Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs, who became a free agent this winter, recorded 1,264 and 1,244 innings, respectively. They were the only other two left fielders who surpassed 1,200 innings this year.

Randy Arozarena's Baseball Savant comparison tool | Baseball Savant.

Then comes the offensive impact in his second season with the Seattle Mariners, where Randy led the position with 5.2 fWAR, 1.2 points above Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio, who finished with 4.0. Arozarena finished in the 98th percentile in hitting and the 89th in Baserunning, improving three key aspects of his offense by working on plate discipline and finding a balance that led him to take greater advantage of his contact. His renewed approach was not based on changing too much of his usual aggressiveness, as his swing rate increased by just 1.9 percentage points compared to last year in his first season with the Mariners.

MLB 2026 Left Fielders fWAR Leaders | FanGraphs.

What represented a major change was his ability to reduce his whiff rate to 26.3%, the lowest mark of his career, along with a greater ability to make contact outside the zone, with another personal record of 68.4%, an improvement of 12.2 percentage points compared to last season.

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, Arozarena had a major increase in his expected statistics, with the best rankings of his career in xBA (68th percentile, after averaging .223 in his previous five seasons) and xSLG (60th percentile, after having recorded the 46th percentile last year).

On defense, if there is a critical point to highlight, it would undoubtedly be that area, since although Randy has been the left fielder with the most innings played in MLB since 2024, accumulating 3,887, he has also recorded the worst evaluations in several of Statcast’s defensive metrics. Among left fielders with at least 2,000 innings played since 2024, he has accumulated -23 Fielding Run Value, -17 OAA, and, according to FanGraphs, -11 DRS.

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although we cannot rule out Arozarena's defense improving, it makes a lot of sense for the Astros to take advantage of the offensive value he can bring to the lineup, with a profile they could work with to take advantage of his power inside Daikin Park. His 2024 swing tendencies would fit much better in that scenario, when his Pull AIR% rate finished at 20.1%, before he expanded his contact with the responsibility he was given in the Mariners’ lineup and reduced that tendency to 16.5% in 2026.

Arozarena has also drawn interest from other teams in need of improving their outfield offense, such as the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles.