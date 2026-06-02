Astros-Pirates Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

On the heels of a disappointing finale against the Milwaukee Brewers that saw ace and up-and-coming star Jacob Misiorowski completely shut down the Houston Astros' lineup, the Astros are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates, another NL Central team that's eyeing the postseason.

For Houston, it's a chance to start June on the right foot. Because while May wasn't what the team wanted (or needed), this next month provides the team with an opportunity to right the ship and become the playoff contender that it hoped to be heading into the season.

The Astros enter the series 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West. A good three games against Pittsburgh won't deliver the Astros to the top of the division, but it could get them much closer to climbing that mountain.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and Astros injuries.

Series Schedule

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Tuesday, June 2 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros – Space City Home Network; Pirates – SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Pirates – Sports Radio 93.7 KDKA The Fan

Wednesday, June 3 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV : Astros – Space City Home Network; Pirates – SportsNet Pittsburgh

: Astros – Space City Home Network; Pirates – SportsNet Pittsburgh Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Pirates – Sports Radio 93.7 KDKA The Fan

Thursday, June 4 – 7:10 p.m. CDT

TV : Astros – Space City Home Network; Pirates – SportsNet Pittsburgh

: Astros – Space City Home Network; Pirates – SportsNet Pittsburgh Radio: Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Pirates – Sports Radio 93.7 KDKA The Fan

Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros pitcher Mike Burrows. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Tuesday: Astros – RHP Mike Burrows (3-6, 5.40 ERA) vs. Pirates – RHP Bubba Chandler (1-6, 4.85 ERA)

Wednesday: Astros – RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 1.34 ERA) vs. Pirates – RHP Paul Skenes (6-5, 2.89 ERA)

Thursday: Astros – RHP Kai-Wei Teng (3-3, 2.57 ERA) vs. Pirates – RHP Jared Jones (0-0, 10.38 ERA)

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon), C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OH Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), 2B Jose Altuve (grade 2 left oblique strain).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Hunter Brown (grade 2 right shoulder strain).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), RHP Cristian Javier (grade 2 right shoulder strain).

Astros June Schedule

vs. Athletics, June 5-7; at Los Angeles Angels, June 8-10; at Kansas City Royals, June 12-14; vs. Detroit Tigers, June 15-17; vs. Cleveland Guardians, June 19-21; at Toronto Blue Jays, June 22-24; at Tigers, June 25-28; vs. Minnesota Twins, June 29-July 1.