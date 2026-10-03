Why Houston Should Consider Retaining Daulton Varsho

I am going to confess that it was not the ideal trade I was expecting for the Houston Astros, although I appreciate Daulton Varsho’s defense and the bat that used to be timely.

Between 2023 and 2025, Varsho built a 7.3 fWAR that represented 54.5% of his 13.4 total fWAR before entering the 2026 season, a mark that placed him at the best moment of his career since he arrived with the Blue Jays in 2023.

After four seasons in which he recorded at least 18 home runs—with three of them hitting 20 or more—Varsho’s offense collapsed in 2026 with a .221/.281/.355 slash line, just 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 140 games. His OPS was .636, well below the .709 he has accumulated in his career.

Even so, Varsho finished with a positive 0.8 fWAR because his defense in center field remained elite and he contributed 1.2 BsR, FanGraphs’ metric for evaluating the contribution of hitters on the basepaths.

In any case, the most concerning point of his game going forward remains the offense, and it is clear that the Astros need Varsho to be able to contribute his full potential.

What could bring a little hope is that his collapse did not happen throughout the entire year, as from April to June Varsho started hot with the bat. He averaged 101, 117 and 116 wRC+ in each of those months, combining mostly his occasional displays of power.

He finished that first half of the season hitting .240/.308/.387, with an OPS close to .700 (.696) and a 94 wRC+. He was below his usual performance for the Blue Jays in recent seasons, but at that point in the season, there is always hope that the second half could be the stretch to make the big adjustments and get back into a rhythm.

It did not happen.

Varsho arrived in Houston at the trade deadline and closed the second half without being able to get out of the slump. His OPS fell from .696 to .555 after the All-Star break and he averaged a baffling 54 wRC+.

His swing, which can frequently find pitches and hit them skillfully to the opposite field, was only working when he managed to pull the ball, producing a .947 OPS.

The expected statistics also did not provide indications that Varsho was having less luck, as his .195 average in the second half of the season was quite close to the projected .211 xBA, as was his .312 slugging, only .036 points below the .348 xSLG. Everything was indicating that the problem remained in his ability when he hit the ball, not in an inability to find contact.

Why Should the Astros Keep Varsho?

Houston Astros outfielder Daulton Varsho (18). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are three aspects in which I still see many advantages for Houston if they keep Varsho. First, he was already with the team and that is one step gained. His game fit and there were some good games in which he managed to contribute more than his elite defense in center field.

Another argument is that Houston would have a left-handed outfielder on its roster who adds defensive value and strengthens the right side of the field, alongside right fielder Cam Smith, who was one of the team’s best defenders, without forgetting that the inconsistencies of the team’s left fielders have generated a very concerning imbalance.

A third reason is that free agency doesn't appear to have big names or players who could add much more overall value than Varsho.

Houston Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell (26) and right fielder Cam Smith (11) and center fielder Daulton Varsho. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only center fielder who will probably become a free agent is Cedric Mullins, although he still has a mutual option with the Tampa Bay Rays when the season ends. Mullins led the league with 1.1 fWAR among the center fielders who will end up on the market.

Then comes Trent Grisham (0.7), who, despite his offensive decline and especially his defense in 2026, still does not seem like a bad option, obviously, if the New York Yankees let him go.

The rest of the possibilities will be Tyrone Taylor (1.5 fWAR), who has been a more versatile outfielder with the ability to play all three outfield positions, and Luis Robert Jr., who perhaps receives an offer from the Baltimore Orioles.

I would like to know what you think about it, but Varsho remains my favorite, although we could enter a debate if Grisham finally reaches free agency.

Since 2023, Varsho ranks seventh among MLB center fielders with 27 FRV (Fielding Run Value) and, from this possible list of free agents, only Robert Jr. (13th with 21 FRV) appears among the top 15.

So, this could be the best time to explore an offer for Varsho. If Houston manages to recover his bat and his offensive value returns to the production standards he recorded between 2023 and 2025, there is no doubt that the investment would have been worth it.