Breaking Down Yordan Alvarez’s MVP Chances This Season

The Houston Astros might be at the bottom of the AL West division going into a big series with the New York Yankees at home, but there have been bright spots that get overlooked by the overall negative of the season.

The biggest positive for the Astros thus far this season has been the production they've gotten from a healthy Yordan Alvarez. The Houston slugger has been performing at a different level compared to the rest of the lineup, leading the way in home runs and batting average.

This isn't the first time we've seen Alvarez perform at this level, as he's always known to be the best overall hitter in the Astros' lineup. But with the hot start, coming off a season where he played in limited games, it's time to think about Alvarez as the true American League MVP frontrunner.

Why Alvarez Will Continue to Linger in MVP Talks

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a home run. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For starters, Alvarez has been the best hitter to start the 2026 campaign across the MLB, and it doesn't look like he's going to slow down anytime soon. With the Yankees in Houston this weekend, Alvarez is going head-to-head against Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP.

Every time that Alvarez is in the batter's box, fans watching in the stands and at home know there is a very real possibility that he's going to go yard. That presence at the plate is suitable for the league's most valuable player award, and it isn't going to diminish so long as he stays healthy.

The only thing that might be holding Alvarez back in MVP voting is his position. He's gotten a majority of his at-bats this season as the designated hitter, and he isn't the best left fielder in the league when he does get a chance to play the outfield.

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after hitting a single. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As the game progresses, MVPs have turned into the most well-versed players in each league, both at the plate and in the field. Judge might always have that extra edge because he plays an effective right fielder, meaning Alvarez has to be completely dominant at the plate.

The closest that Alvarez has been to winning the award came back in 2022, when he finished third in the voting after hitting a career high 37 home runs and holding a 6.8 WAR. He's on the trajectory to potentially blow both those stats out of the water in 2026, which only favors his chances.