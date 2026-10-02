Astros Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The Houston Astros are on the wrong side of what they have been for the past half century. Their organization is about to undergo some big changes with the departure of Dana Brown and players like Jose Altuve with age working against them.

There were a ton of issues that plagued the first .500 division winner in MLB history, one being age and overall roster construction, which led to Brown's exodus, but the other was pitching. Their pitching staff, both the rotation and bullpen, was deplorable in 2026, and that is what ultimately sank them in the two-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago White Sox.

This page brings together our offseason coverage, from free-agent decisions and potential targets to trades and roster moves. Check back as the Astros make changes ahead of the 2027 season.

Latest offseason updates

Which Astros players are becoming free agents?

The first decisions involve the players already on the roster. For example, the Astros need to decide whether or not to bring back Bryan Abreu this offseason.

What are the Astros' biggest needs?

Bolstering the pitching staff should be the top priority. The Astros did not have enough competitive help in their rotation and bullpen in 2026, and for a team that is looking to seriously compete in 2027, they need to have a lockdown bullpen. Shortening games is one of the keys to success, and we saw those shortcomings against Chicago.

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Free-agent targets to watch

Trade possibilities and completed deals

The trade market offers another way to address the need for pitching help, especially with the questions the Astros have with their payroll going into 2027.

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Names and situations to watch

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Completed trades

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Other decisions facing the Astros

There are some decisions the Astros need to make this offseason that will affect the future of the Astros organization. Prior to the offseason, the Astros prominently moved on from Brown, so they will be looking for a new general manager and possibly a managerial change.

All offseason coverage

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