Astros-Orioles Postponement Sets Up First Houston Doubleheader Since 2022

The Houston Astros have announced they will play their first doubleheader since 2022 after Wednesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Right-hander Peter Lambert will start the first game on Thursday which is set to begin at 11:30 AM CT (12:30 PM in Baltimore) and right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will start the second game which is set to begin at 3:05 PM CT.

After the Astros dropped the series opener in Baltimore to fall eight games below .500, they certainly were eager to get back on the field and try to get their season back on track, but perhaps the off day could be beneficial as well for Houston.

Astros Will Face Orioles Twice on Thursday

Houston is just 3-7 in their last 10 games, dropping a series against the New York Yankees prior to their trip to Baltimore which is now going to see two games on the final day. Perhaps a double-header is just what this team needs to find a spark once again.

The offense has not been horrible, but once again it's the pitching staff that is causing major problems, allowing the most runs in baseball headed into Wednesday. If things stay this poorly, it's not going to turn around for an Astros team that entered the year once again with playoff hopes at the very least.

A doubleheader could be the perfect chance to build some momentum and start to figure things out if Houston can take care of its business.

Astros Pitching Matchups for Final Two Games of Series

Houston Astros starting pitcher Peter Lambert | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Lambert -- who arrived in Houston on a minor league deal this offseason -- has been solid in his two starts since being called up, with a 3.27 ERA in 11 innings. He will be facing someone in a similar boat in Brandon Young, who has a 2.53 ERA across two starts as well, so far.

As for game two, it will be the veteran McCullers who has a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in his first five starts against Baltimore's offseason signing, Chris Bassitt. Ironically, Bassitt has also posted a 6.75 ERA in five starts with an unsightly 2.06 WHIP.

Given that the Astros are not outgunned in either of the two pitching matchups, this could be exactly the opportunity they need to get two wins in one day and get their season right back on track.