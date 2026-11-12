Astros Outfield Might Be Its Biggest Offseason Problem to Address

The Houston Astros won the American League West with an 81-81 record in 2026. That might be the closest baseball has come to handing out a trophy for perfect attendance.

Houston wasn't hopeless. It just wasn't particularly good, and nowhere was that more obvious than in an outfield that spent six months behaving like a revolving door. The Astros finished 30th in baseball in outfield OPS.

Yikes!

Dead last is definitely not where you want to be.

At a certain point, left field started to resemble the drummer's chair in This Is Spinal Tap. There was always somebody new, and the results seldom improved.

New general manager Randy Flores inherited the mess rather than creating it. Unfortunately, his first offseason will be judged in part by whether he can clean it up.

The Internal Answers Require Some Imagination

Houston Astros outfielder Nelson Velazquez (30) reacts with outfielder Lucas Spence (28) after hitting a two run home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Smith is the obvious place to start. He hit 21 home runs in 2026, which is a reasonable foundation for a young player, but his .210 batting average and .669 OPS tell the other half of the story. Smith has legitimate power. What he hasn't shown is the consistency needed to make Houston comfortable leaving him alone in a corner.

Lucas Spence looked interesting in a 19-game sample, hitting four homers with an .827 OPS. That's enough to earn another look, not enough to make him the Opening Day answer in center field. Zach Cole's .157 average in his brief stint was hardly more reassuring.

Then there's Yordan Alvarez, who could spend more time in left field. The difficulty is that Houston would be asking its best hitter to take on additional defensive work while hoping he stays healthy enough to rescue the offense.

The Astros already tried a short-term solution with Daulton Varsho, who managed a .535 OPS in 41 games after arriving at the trade deadline. Varsho is now a free agent, while Jake Meyers also reached free agency.

Flores Cannot Fix Everything at Once

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are free agents worth investigating. Trent Grisham would bring an established center-field option, while Tyrone Taylor and a possible Varsho reunion present different combinations of defense and offense. None arrives with a guarantee that the lineup would improve.

A trade might deliver a more substantial bat, especially if Houston is willing to use its infield depth. But the club has pitching needs, too, and moving one problem into another position doesn't constitute a rebuild.

The Astros don't need to discover the next Willie Mays, although that would be a welcome addition to the squad. All they need an outfield that isn't among the worst in baseball.

For a team that won its division despite being the definition of average in almost every meaningful sense, that seems like a reasonable place to begin.