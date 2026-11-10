Astros Predicted To Add Proven High-Leverage Arm to Bullpen

The Houston Astros might not be the proudest of the way they won the AL West division, making the playoffs with an 81-81 record, but they are in a spot to upgrade the team this offseason. With new general manager Randy Flores already in attendance in Las Vegas for the MLB GMs' Meetings, Houston could be open for business by the end of the week.

The Astros have become a well-known American League threat over the last decade, but if they want to continue to hold that status, a few areas need to improve. With Bryan Abreu, Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, and Ryan Weiss now free agents, one area to improve is the bullpen.

Already employing one of the nastiest left-handed relievers in recent memory, Josh Hader, as their closing pitcher, the Astros could use another late-inning arm with experience pitching in clutch situations.

Luckily for Houston, one prediction sees them adding to the bullpen in the form of a 2024 World Series Champion.

Astros Predicted to Sign Evan Phillips

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips (59) reacts at the end of the 10th inning. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe, the Astros are predicted to sign Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips to a one-year deal worth $10 million. Spotrac.com views Phillips market value sitting at one-year, $9 million, so the contract is on par, but is the prediction?

Phillips has been a mainstay in the Dodgers bullpen since debuting for the team in 2021. Since 2022, Phillips has played in 60 games or more three times. Missing most of 2025 with Tommy John surgery, Phillips returned to the bullpen this season and picked up where he left off.

Ending the regular season with a 3.46 ERA in 31 games spanning 26 innings, Phillips carried that momentum into the postseason, posting a 0.00 ERA in five games. In his postseason career, the right-hander has yet to allow an earned run, pitching in 17 games and 18.1 innings.

The Astros could easily be interested in Phillips based on those numbers alone, but would be taking a risk depending on how Phillips' arm is holding up after returning from Tommy John. But with some money to play with, signing Phillips on a one-year deal, with the potential for a second year following 2027, may be a gamble the newly led Astros are willing to take.

Improving on the number of home runs he allows is a must if Houston wants to sign him, especially with half the games being played at Daikin Park.