Fans might look back at the 2026 Houston Astros and say they found redemption after missing the postseason in 2025. They took back the AL West and weren't watching the playoffs from their couches, but it might have been less embarrassing had they been home.

The Astros entered the postseason as the worst team to ever make it that far, and performed just as such, as they were swept in Houston against the Chicago White Sox despite boasting the AL MVP and 2026 Silver Slugger Team champions.

Ultimately, the offense wasn't their problem, as the demise was with their starting rotation, which needs to be the front office's priority. However, it is impossible to ignore a giant hole at the position players: the outfielders.

Ian Happ hammers a 3-run homer to extend the lead for the @Cubs 💪 pic.twitter.com/KgU4G2qNND — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

It seems that the Astros were hoping to see good things from Daulton Varsho after the trade deadline and maybe pursue him in free agency, but that wasn't the case, so efforts need to be going towards 4x Gold Glove Ian Happ

The 29-year-old has been an absolute menace defensively for the Chicago Cubs, but can also provide a lot of production at the plate, as he just finished off his fifth 20+ home run season in the last six years.

Happ has a career OPS of .783 as his plate discipline continues to grow to complement a lot of pop in his bat. He is also able to command the defense as a center fielder, as he played the part until the NL MVP, Pete Crow-Armstrong, made his debut.

There is a lot to like about Happ, and this is a spot where the Astros are in desperate need of help if they want to return to their former glory.

A Revolving Door of Outfielders for the Astros in 2026

Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell (26) hits an RBI double against the Phillies. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is somewhat hard to fathom that the Astros only had one player to take the field in more than 100 games- Cam Smith. Smith was a big piece of Houston's Silver Slugger honors as one of five to boast 20+ home runs in the season, but a .669 OPS is concerning.

The next closest person to 100 games was Taylor Trammell, who was just non-tendered Friday afternoon, so it seems safe to say that the front office won't be considering him much when thinking about the Opening Day roster.

Ultimately, the best piece of the outfield didn't even make his debut until late in the year, as Lucas Spence was the saving grace in the final weeks of the season as he smashed four homers in his final seven games.

Happ can pretty much take over any position defensively (including some infield) while also providing immediate impact at the plate. They don't need a lot of help with their position players, and this one signing would make all the difference,