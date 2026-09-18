Astros’ Home Run Derby Thursday Helps 5th Player Reach 20-Homer Mark

There is a lot in baseball that is much more fun and exciting than home runs, which is a piece of the Houston Astros' game this year that has not eluded them by any means, as there are currently five players on the roster who have hit the 20-home-run mark this year.

Going into their game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday evening, it felt like a must-win game for the Astros, who are desperately trying to stay atop the AL West. But when a team goes ahead and hits five times in a game, it is unheard of to lose, and that was the case for Houston.

Going into the game with the Royals, Houston had already logged four players to cross the 20 home run threshold: Yordan Alvarez, Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes, and Cam Smith, with Jeremy Pena one shy of joining the elusive club.

Bobblehead night power 🚀



Jeremy Peña hammers the first pitch for a leadoff homer! pic.twitter.com/VT51amXTzr — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2026

Well, it sure didn't take long to join his teammates as he got the home run party started in the bottom of the first inning with a near-400-foot bomb on the first pitch, opening the floodgates.

The following inning, it was Daulton Varsho with a solo shot of his own, his 5th since joining the Astros at the trade deadline. Then the excitement didn't come back around until the bottom of the 5th, as both Lamonte Wade Jr. and Alvarez both hit solo shots.

The final nail in the Royals' coffin came late in the game as Taylor Trammell finished off the home run derby at Daikin Park to take a 6-2 win over Kansas City and push the ballclub back over the .500 threshold.

Alvarez Keeping His Triple Crown Hopes Alive With 40th Home Run

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after hitting a home run against the Royals. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those who don't know, the Triple Crown is a very impressive accolade that a player will receive if they finish the year as the league's home run, RBI, and batting average leader. Well, Alvarez is tied for the lead in batting average (.311) and within spitting distance of the other two.

Right now, Junior Caminero is trying to give him a run for his money as the AL MVP, as he leads the AL in home runs (41) to complement 96 RBIs. But Alvarez is now one behind in the home run stat-sheet, and his 99 RBIs have him trailing only Pete Alonso (102).

The Astros have nine games left to be played this year, and while the playoffs are the priority for Houston, they can't get it done without Alvarez, so a Triple Crown and postseason berth could very likely go hand in hand.