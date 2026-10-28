Astros Outfielder Who Hit Playoff Homer Set for Move to Asia

The Houston Astros have released Nelson Velázquez to allow the outfielder to pursue an opportunity with a team in Asia. The 27-year-old will leave Houston after a short spell that included a memorable two-run home run in the playoffs.

Velázquez began the 2026 season with St. Louis Cardinals and earned a place on their major league roster in late May. He appeared in 34 games for St. Louis, posting a .722 OPS. Although he showed power at the plate, he struck out more than 30% of the time.

The Cardinals designated him for assignment in early August, and the Astros claimed him off waivers on Aug. 10. Houston designated him for assignment just 10 days later, but he cleared waivers and elected free agency before returning on a minor league deal.

Velázquez struggled to make consistent contact during his brief return to Houston, with unconvincing performances. He went 3-for-27 with 13 strikeouts, although two of his three hits left the park. Across 18 regular-season games with the Astros, he hit .111/.167/.333, with two home runs and six RBIs.

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Nelson Velazquez (38). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His time in Houston also included one of the team's most memorable moments in the wild-card round. Velázquez entered Game 1 against the Chicago White Sox as a pinch-hitter and delivered a two-run home run. He finished the game 1-for-3, but Houston suffered a 6-3 defeat.

The Astros' decision to release him gives the team another spot on its 40-man roster. Velázquez finished the regular season with six home runs across 52 games between St. Louis and Houston, batting .188/.257/.406.

Despite his struggles, Velázquez has shown an ability to hit for power throughout his major league career. He has recorded 37 home runs and a .221 isolated power mark across 728 plate appearances. However, his career strikeout rate of 29.5% and swinging-strike rate of 16.1% have made consistent production difficult.

His defensive limitations have also affected his opportunities. The Cubs initially tried him in center field when he made his major league debut, but he struggled at the position and later moved to the corner outfield spots.

He has also graded below average defensively in left and right field, recording minus-4 Defensive Runs Saved across 151 1/3 innings in the outfield this past season.

Velázquez will now look for regular playing time overseas. The Astros didn't mention which team he will join, but his release allows him to pursue the opportunity in Asia while Houston moves forward with an additional roster spot.