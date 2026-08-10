Cardinals Lose Veteran Outfielder to Astros

The St. Louis Cardinals no longer have 27-year-old outfielder Nelson Velázquez in the organization.

Velázquez was designated for assignment in order to make room on the roster for new outfielder Everson Pereira. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they were unable to get him through waivers unclaimed and outright him down to the minors. On Monday, Houston Astros insider Brian McTaggart of MLB.com was among a handful of reporters to share that Velázquez has been claimed by the Astros.

"Astros have claimed OF Nelson Velázquez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and DFA’d Shay Whitcomb," McTaggart wrote.

Astros have claimed OF Nelson Velázquez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and DFA’d Shay Whitcomb. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 10, 2026

The Cardinals Lost A Power Bat

Jun 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Nelson Velazquez (38) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Velázquez may not have spent long in the Cardinals' organization, but he was a positive addition. He signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals back in January and outperformed his deal. It's almost impossible to hand out a bad minor league deal. They're typically dice rolls. If the player does well and earns a spot on the big league roster, that helps the club in the majors for cheap. If the player doesn't make it up to the big leagues, then it's a cheap miss.

When it comes to Velázquez, he was a positive addition. In Spring Training, he had a nearly perfect first impression with Cardinals fans. He played in 15 games for the Cardinals in Spring Training and slashed .357/.449/.667 with four homers, 10 RBIs, seven walks, and struck out just four times. While it didn't earn him a spot on the big league roster right away, he made a name for himself among the Cardinals fanbase and kicked off the season down in Triple-A.

Eventually, Velázquez earned a promotion to St. Louis and hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs in 34 games played. With Velázquez, the Cardinals added a right-handed bat with power potential.

The Astros have been a club that has been looking for help in the outfield dating back to this past offseason. Now, they're getting a guy who can come in and provide depth at all three outfield spots while bringing some pop to an already electric lineup.

Again, Velázquez may not have spent a lot of time in St. Louis, but he provided some much-needed pop in his short time and a few electric moments. It would've been great for the organization if he went unclaimed and could've stayed in the organization, but that just wasn't in the cards.