Astros to Promote Rookie Miguel Ullola in Advance of Tigers Finale

The Houston Astros are ready to start the Miguel Ullola era.

The Astros called up the long-time Top 30 prospect on Sunday in advance of their game with the Detroit Tigers. The move was anticipated and initially reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required).

The Astros were expected to option pitcher Kai-Wei Teng to Triple-A Sugar Land. Teng pitched for Houston on Saturday in its win over the Tigers. He gave up eight hits and four earned runs in 3.2 innings, as he walked one and struck out one.

Hunter Brown is the expected starter for Sunday’s game.

Why Miguel Ullola Now?

Houston Astros pitcher Kai-Wei Teng. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Teng spoke to reporters after Saturday’s outing and indicated he was dealing with a little arm fatigue. He was expected to work out of the bullpen this season, but he’s moved into the starting rotation due to injuries and has already pitched 64 innings.

He still has options remaining so Houston can send him to Sugar Land and rest him. But he can’t return for 15 days unless the Astros have an injury. By promoting Ullola, he brings a fresh arm to the bullpen. Plus, because he’s already on the 40-man roster, Houston only needs to make a 26-man roster move as opposed to a 40-man roster move.

Houston put Ullola on the 40-man roster last November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The Dominican Republic native was signed by the organization in 2021, and he steadily rose to Top 30 prospect status as a starting pitcher. In 2025 he went 7-6 with a 3.88 ERA with 131 strikeouts and 78 walks in 113.2 innings.

Lately, the Astros have put the 24-year-old on a reliever path. With Sugar Land this season he is 1-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 20 games, but only 10 starts. He’s recorded two holds along with one save in one opportunity. He has struck out 64 and walked 35 in 47.2 innings.

He would slide into a relief role for a staff that could use the additional coverage. After Teng left Saturday’s game in the fourth inning, manager Joe Espada had to use four other relievers — Steven Okert, A.J. Blubaugh, Bryan King and Josh Hader, the last of which claimed his seventh save of the season.

Once Sunday’s game is done, the Astros head back to Houston to prep for a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins. It’s part of a six-game homestand that includes an off day on Thursday followed by a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays that starts on Friday.