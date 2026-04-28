Astros Prospects Turning Heads as 2 Young Bats Break Out in Fayetteville
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The Houston Astros MLB team is, well, struggling. There are so many holes in the roster, it is hard to see a way out for the team. They currently sit at 11-18 and have lost seven of the last ten games.
Unfortunately for the team, they find themselves at the bottom of the AL West standings, and quite honestly, with not a lot of hope headed their way.
Now enter the farm team. There is hope and, actually, some shining stars, even looking at the Single-A level.
Two of the organization’s most intriguing young bats, Josh Wakefield and Xavier Neyens, are starting to garner attention of the positive kind.
Josh Wakefield Is Forcing His Way Onto the Radar
Wakefield entered the Astros system as a 14th-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Grand Canyon University. That’s not really the profile of a fast-rising star by any means, but Wakefield seems to be proving that wrong.
He is quickly starting to stand out as a player to watch rise through the ranks.
Through 15 games at Fayetteville, the 22-year-old outfielder has posted:
- .320/.435/.460 slash line with .895 OPS
- 16 hits, 2 home runs, 8 RBI
- 13 stolen bases
- 11 walks and 16 strikeouts
Zoom in a little and he becomes even more impressive. Over his last 13 games, Wakefield looks like this:
- .372/.481/.535
- 2 home runs, 7 RBI
- 13 stolen bases
- 175 wRC+
Wakefield is making some waves. He is getting on base at an elite clip, exhibiting speed and showing power that will keep a pitcher honest.
For a later round pick in the draft, his combination of skills is impressive. He still has quite a bit of time in the minors, likely, but at this rate, he is going to be progressing rapidly. The organization has to like what they see in him to date.
Xavier Neyens Is Beginning to Tap Into His Future Self
Wakefield looks polished; Neyens represents something else. His production is more expected as he is the No. 2 prospect for the Houston team. He was drafted for his size, power and long-term upside.
He is just 19 years old, and while dominance wasn’t immediately expected, he is already gaining attention for what he is producing.
Through 16 games at Fayetteville, Neyens numbers look like this:
- .246/.378/.426 (.805 OPS)
- 3 home runs
- 13 RBI
- 12 walks, 27 strikeouts
While his batting average doesn’t just jump off the page and yell superstar, his on-base percentage of .378 shows how advanced he is for his age. His strikeouts can be attributed to his development.
Over his last 11 games, Neyens produced:
- .302/.434/.535
- 3 home runs
- 11 RBI
- 9 walks
- 161 wRC+
He’s growing, and he is adapting, and with all that he is producing. Sure, he is still in Single-A and faces likely years before he will see the MLB field, but this is a kid worth watching.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com