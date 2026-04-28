Astros Prospects Turning Heads as 2 Young Bats Break Out in Fayetteville

The Houston Astros MLB team is, well, struggling. There are so many holes in the roster, it is hard to see a way out for the team. They currently sit at 11-18 and have lost seven of the last ten games.

Unfortunately for the team, they find themselves at the bottom of the AL West standings, and quite honestly, with not a lot of hope headed their way.

Now enter the farm team. There is hope and, actually, some shining stars, even looking at the Single-A level.

Two of the organization’s most intriguing young bats, Josh Wakefield and Xavier Neyens, are starting to garner attention of the positive kind.

Josh Wakefield Is Forcing His Way Onto the Radar

Josh Wakefield | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wakefield entered the Astros system as a 14th-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Grand Canyon University. That’s not really the profile of a fast-rising star by any means, but Wakefield seems to be proving that wrong.

He is quickly starting to stand out as a player to watch rise through the ranks.

Through 15 games at Fayetteville, the 22-year-old outfielder has posted:

.320/.435/.460 slash line with .895 OPS

16 hits, 2 home runs, 8 RBI

13 stolen bases

11 walks and 16 strikeouts

Zoom in a little and he becomes even more impressive. Over his last 13 games, Wakefield looks like this:

.372/.481/.535

2 home runs, 7 RBI

13 stolen bases

175 wRC+

Josh Wakefield, the #Astros 14th round pick last year, is off to a great start in Fayetteville. His last 13 games:



.372 BA/.481 OBP/.535 SLG, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 13 SB, 175 wRC+ pic.twitter.com/NtxpmS1zhZ — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) April 27, 2026

Wakefield is making some waves. He is getting on base at an elite clip, exhibiting speed and showing power that will keep a pitcher honest.

For a later round pick in the draft, his combination of skills is impressive. He still has quite a bit of time in the minors, likely, but at this rate, he is going to be progressing rapidly. The organization has to like what they see in him to date.

Xavier Neyens Is Beginning to Tap Into His Future Self

Wakefield looks polished; Neyens represents something else. His production is more expected as he is the No. 2 prospect for the Houston team. He was drafted for his size, power and long-term upside.

He is just 19 years old, and while dominance wasn’t immediately expected, he is already gaining attention for what he is producing.

Through 16 games at Fayetteville, Neyens numbers look like this:

.246/.378/.426 (.805 OPS)

3 home runs

13 RBI

12 walks, 27 strikeouts

While his batting average doesn’t just jump off the page and yell superstar, his on-base percentage of .378 shows how advanced he is for his age. His strikeouts can be attributed to his development.

Xavier Neyens last 11 games for the Woodpeckers:



.302 BA/.434 OBP/.535 SLG, 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 9 BB, 5 SB, 161 wRC+#Astros pic.twitter.com/w7lk3Dxr3j — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) April 27, 2026

Over his last 11 games, Neyens produced:

.302/.434/.535

3 home runs

11 RBI

9 walks

161 wRC+

He’s growing, and he is adapting, and with all that he is producing. Sure, he is still in Single-A and faces likely years before he will see the MLB field, but this is a kid worth watching.