Astros Reach Deals with Two More Draft Picks as Deadline Approaches

The Houston Astros are working hard to get the remainder of its 2026 MLB draft class signed before Monday’s deadline.

On Friday, MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis reported that the Astros had agreed to terms with two more selections. Houston reached an agreement with its second-round pick, pitcher Wes Mendes, and its fourth-round pick, shortstop Kam Durnin.

Mendes was a junior eligible selection out of Florida State. Durnin was also a junior-eligible selection out of Missouri.

Astros’ New Prospects

Wes Mendes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per Callis, Mendes received $1.637 million, just under the $1.677 million slot bonus for the No. 57 overall pick. A left-handed pitcher, Callis noted that scouts believed he had the best change-up in the draft. His fastball has been clocked in the low 90s.

Durnin received a $636,300 bonus, which was just a bit under the $638,800 slot bonus for the No. 121 pick. Callis reported that Durnin is the type of player that can stay at shortstop.

Staying under slot as much as possible is important for Houston as it tries to sign its remaining selections. Each pick in the first 10 rounds has a slot bonus and the Astros can offer more, less or the bonus. The remaining picks in the draft can be paid up to $150,000 without it counting against its overall bonus pool, which it cannot exceed without facing a penalty.

Mendes appeared in 16 games, all starts, with a 9-3 record and a 2.81 ERA. In 93.0 innings he allowed 35 runs, 29 earned, on 70 hits with 90 strikeouts, 39 walks and a 1.02 WHIP while holding opponents to a .207 batting average. He was named a first-team All-American by D1Baseball.com and a second-team All-American by four other outlets.

He was also the ACC pitcher of the year and first-team all-ACC last season. He played his freshman year at Ole Miss before transferring to Florida State for his second and third years of college. As a sophomore at FSU he helped the Seminoles get to super regionals.

Durnin was at Wichita State before he transferred to Missouri before last season where he slashed .329/.438/.507. He led the Tigers in batting average, slugging, on-base percentage, OPS, doubles and stolen bases while he ranked second in hits.

He has 16 multi-hit games last season and in his final 10 collegiate games he hit .425 with five home runs. He also had an 18-game on-base streak, which was the fourth-longest on the team.