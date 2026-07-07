4 Best MLB Draft Picks in Houston Astros History

To be successful in Major League Baseball as an organization, the draft is a major part of the landscape. As the 2026 MLB Draft approaches, teams are spending countless hours going over scouting reports and analyzing data, trying to place themselves in the best possible position.

Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. The Houston Astros have a significant history of making great selections on day one of the draft.

From Hall of Famers to World Series heroes, here are our top four picks that take the honor of being the best in history.

1. Craig Biggio (1st Round, 22nd Overall, 1987)

Houston Astros second baseman Craig Biggio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are only a few draft picks that have had the kind of influence on a team that Craig Biggio had with the Astros.

Coming from Seton Hall University, Biggio was drafted as a catcher, but he wasn’t content there. He reinvented himself into a second baseman and then, later in his career, moved to center field.

For over two decades, Biggio was the name everyone recognized and the face everyone put on Houston. He was their star. A feat in and of itself is just the mere fact that Biggio started and finished a 20-year career in exactly the same spot - with the Astros.

His stat line confirms his Hall of Fame career.

3,060 hits

668 doubles

291 home runs

414 stolen bases

7 All-Star selections

4 Gold Gloves

5 Silver Slugger Awards

1997 National League stolen base title

Lou Brock Award

2015 National Baseball Hall of Fame

First player to be depicted in an Astros jersey on a Hall of Fame plaque.

Biggio retired from the Astros as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He certainly was the best first-round selection for Houston and maybe one of the best selections in MLB history.

2. Carlos Correa (1st Round, 1st Overall, 2012)

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Houston Astros selected Carlos Correa as the first overall pick of the draft, many were shocked. Apparently, they knew just exactly what they were doing because he has gone on to be a franchise-changing player.

He won the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year Award on his way to becoming one of MLB’s premier shortstops. In a time when Houston was rebuilding, Correa stepped up and became a cornerstone.

During his years with the Astros, Correa earned two All-Star selections (one more with the Twins), a Gold Glove, a Platinum Glove, and then went on to help the team to its first World Series championship in 2017.

Correa will always be known for his clutch-moment performances. When the team needed a big play, he was the one to deliver in the postseason.

Very few No. 1 picks live up to the incredible expectations that come with the honor. Correa may have exceeded them.

3. Alex Bregman (1st Round, 2nd Overall, 2015)

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three years following the selection of Correa, the Astros pulled off another successful first-round pick.

Alex Bregman made his way through the minor league ranks quickly to become Houston’s go-to third baseman. He really is the full and complete package. From his power, plate discipline, defense and leadership, Bregman excelled everywhere.

During his nine seasons with the Astros from 2016 through 2024, Bregman racked up the accolades:

Two-time World Series champion

Two-time All-Star

Silver Slugger Award

Gold Glove winner

All-MLB selection

Two-time Home Run Derby participant

Two-time Astros Most Valuable Player

The Astros lost Bregman to free agency in 2025, and he continues to play in the league for the Chicago Cubs. He had an incredible impact on the Astros when they were making history.

4. George Springer (1st Round, 11th Overall, 2011)

Houston Astros right fielder George Springer | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Astros had outfielder in mind when they decided to take George Springer off the board in the 2011 MLB Draft.

They got a lot more than a franchise outfielder.

Springer developed into an explosive bat capable of being the leadoff hitter. He was an integral part of the team making a run in October baseball year after year.

While a part of Houston’s team Springer has also accumulated several awards including:

Three-time AL All-Star

2017 Willie Mays World Series MVP

World Series Champion

Two-time Silver Slugger

2020 Astros Most Valuable Player

In the memorable 2017 World Series, Springer hit five home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers to help the team to victory.

Springer is always good when he takes the field, but his postseason resume is one to envy.

While Springer now wears a Blue Jays uniform, his place among the great draft picks of all time for Houston is firmly planted in cement.

Honorable Mentions

Houston Astros starting pitcher Roy Oswalt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making lists like these is nearly an impossible task because there are so many greats that should be recognized. Just a few that we felt were deserving of at least an honorable mention include:

Roy Oswalt, 23rd round, 1996

Billy Wagner, First round, 12th Overall, 1993

Lance Berkman, First round, 16th Overall, 1997

These players all went on to help build winning teams, but Correa, Biggio, Bregman, and Springer forever changed the path of the franchise, and for that reason, are our top picks.