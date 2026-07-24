The face of the Houston Astros this season is officially Yordan Alvarez. The fearsome Astros slugger is very clearly the best hitter in baseball right now and is one of the main favorites to win American League MVP.

This incredible season Alvarez is having has starting to pick up more and more attention, and it rightfully deserves that. He honestly deserves even more recognition than he is already getting. The Astros having a losing record and are currently on the outside looking in for the postseason could be playing a factor in that.

Sometimes the Astros' struggles have masked Alvarez's efforts for the rest of the baseball world to see, but he's been performing at such a high level that it is impossible to ignore. Alvarez's 2026 season is on a historic pace, and he could very well propel the Astros into October baseball.

After his heroic two-run homer against Sandy Alcantara in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins, Alvarez became the MLB home run leader with 34 homers. The 2026 All-Star is making this season one to remember, and there are some specific statistics that show just how impressive his pace is.

Alvarez Performing at the Highest of Levels

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvarez is obviously on pace for the AL Triple Crown, leading the league in average (.328), home runs and RBI (77). Winning a triple crown is historic in itself, given the fact they've only been 10 different players who've ever done it, and it's happened just 13 different times in the modern era (since 1901).

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera was the last player to have won the triple crown in 2012, as he lead the AL and ended a 45-year drought for the achievement. Alvarez could be the one to do after 14 years. Not only that, Alvarez could potentially be a triple crown winner that has led the entire MLB as a whole in home runs, average and RBIs.

The Cuban slugger leads MLB in both home runs and RBIs, and is just four points behind Otto Lopez's average of .332. There have only been five players who have ever done that, and the last one was Mickey Mantle in 1956. Alvarez could end a 70-year drought for this accomplishment. This is so hard to do, and Alvarez just continues to get after baseballs.

The 29-year-old lefty is also steadily rising in the Astros' record books. Alvarez had his 27th multi-home run game after his two homers against the Marlins on July 20. The Astros' all-time leader in multi-HR games is Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, who's one of the greatest Astros hitters of all time.

Bagwell has 31 multi home run games in his 15-year career. In other words, he did that in 2150 games. Alvarez is just four behind him having played just 777 games. Based on that pace, Alvarez should blow by Bagwell for the most multi-HR games in team history.

The 6-foot-4, 237 pound designated hitter has also played eight seasons so far, with playing over 100 games just five of those years.

There is also this group of categories that no player has led baseball in since 1955.

Yordan Alvarez currently has at least a share of the MLB lead in:



home runs

runs batted in

extra-base hits

total bases

times reaching base (H/BB/HBP)

intentional walks



No player has finished a season leading MLB in all of those categories (since IBB became official in 1955). pic.twitter.com/U881QVooRF — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 23, 2026

This shows that not only does Alvarez bat for power, he gets on base more than anyone and is also feared more than anyone given the 16 intentional walks so far. Alvarez also leads baseball in oWAR (offensive wins above replacement) at 5.3 and OPS+ (201). He's literally twice as good as an average baseball player this season.