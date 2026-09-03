Astros Receive Unfortunate News About Injured Starter Mike Burrow’s Potential Return

The Houston Astros still haven't found stability when it comes to their starting pitching rotation. While the top three look certain: Hunter Brown, Peter Lambert, and Hayden Wesneski, more depth is needed for this team to truly feel comfortable in the final stretch of the season.

It seemed like the Astros had been getting good news about right-hander Mike Burrows potentially returning to the rotation, given how his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land had gone over the past month.

Burrows had struggled immensely during the first half of the season with a 5.99 ERA in 18 games with 21 homers allowed. He was initially optioned to Triple-A in July. However, his option was nullified and Burrows was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 7 with right elbow neuritis.

Burrows began a rehab assignment with Sugar Land on Aug. 14 and it was going well. The 26-year-old made three starts with the Space Cowboys and posted a 2.03 ERA in 13.1 innings, allowing three runs. Burrows threw 8.1 combined scoreless innings over his first two starts and went over four innings in both starts.

The Astros looked to potentially bring back Burrows to the rotation with the MLB rosters expanding to 28 players on Sept. 1. However, manager Joe Espada revealed on Tuesday that Burrows underwent imaging on his right shoulder that showed inflammation.

A Setback for Burrows

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows reacts. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burrows felt his shoulder "barking" on Monday while playing catch, per Espada. Burrows returned from his rehab assignment on Wednesday, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.

This setback for Burrows didn't come at a great time for the Astros, who likely would've plugged him into the rotation during the Chicago White Sox series. Instead, right-hander Ronel Blanco was called up from Triple-A to take that extra pitcher spot and started on Tuesday.

Burrows remains on the 15-day IL at the moment, with the future timeline for his potential return up in the air. Espada said that he is currently "day-to-day" with this shoulder injury and "is not going to be shut down," per Kawahara.

The official Astros injury page mentions that Burrows "still hopes to pitch this year." At the moment, Burrows will be resting to get that shoulder healthy again. There's a 30-day limit for pitchers on a minor-league rehab assignment, and the Astros may begin a new rehab stint for him if that is what's required.

At the moment, rookie right-hander Ethan Pecko is handling a big role as the fourth starter in the rotation while the fifth spot has been up for grabs. The Astros have gone to a bullpen opener in front of Cristian Javier and Tatsuya Imai over the past month.

If Burrows gets healthy, he may take over that fifth spot. Blanco had a good outing on Tuesday with four scoreless innings. He still issued three walks and has a 6.59 ERA in six games.

Burrows was acquired by trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates over the offseason and had 15 outings of at least five innings. The length he provided in starts was huge for the Astros, even with the number of runs allowed. It hasn't gone to plan for Burrows this season, but a return isn't out of the picture.