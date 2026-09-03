Hayden Wesneski Continues to Establish Himself as Key Astros Rotation Piece

The Houston Astros found a way to take down the Chicago White Sox in the late innings on Wednesday, thanks to an eighth-inning two-run RBI single from Nelson Velazquez. Josh Hader continued his dominance, securing the victory for Houston, their 71st of the season.

None of that would be possible, however, if it weren't for another dominant performance on the mound from starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski. Since returning to the rotation after recovering from Tommy John surgery, Wesneski has been a starter the Astros need in their late-season push to the playoffs.

In Wednesday night's game, Wesneski went seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit, two walks and striking out five in just 90 pitches, 58 were strikes, with 37 swings, seven whiffs, and a 78.7 mph average exit velocity, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome on X (formerly Twitter).

Further proving how dominant he's been, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart on X (formerly Twitter), Wesneski is the only Astros starting pitcher who has completed seven innings on the mound - the first coming on Aug 10 and the second happening Wednesday night.

Wesneski's What Houston Needs

Houston Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski (39) reacts after a play during. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Down the stretch, every win for the Astros is important. If Wesneski can provide that, there's no reason for Houston not to band together to make it back to the playoffs. With the Seattle Mariners winning Wednesday as well, Wesneski came up big to keep the division lead with some distance.

With the victory, Wesneski now holds a 3.18 ERA since returning to Major League Baseball. Sometimes pitchers are made for the big moments, and Wesneski is exactly that player for Houston, at least from what he's shown the fans in seven games this season.

If there were an area to nitpick for Wesneski is that his command can be a little spotty at times. Take August, for example: Wesneski walked 10 batters in five starts, which averages out to two per game. Thankfully, he's been able to work around those free passes, as he held a 3.67 ERA for the month.

Wesneski's next start is scheduled for the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road after a six-game homestand. That'll be the true test for Wesneski: to pitch against a playoff-ready team, just as he did against the White Sox.

The rest of the rotation can learn a thing or two from Wesneski. The formula was perfect for Houston against Chicago: have the starter go deep, and hand the ball to reliable bullpen arms. That formula gets followed by every starting pitcher; the Astros will be playoff-bound.