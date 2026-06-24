Astros Reveal Starting Lineup for Series-Deciding Showdown With Blue Jays

The Houston Astros find themselves in another must-win type of situation in June, this time it comes in a rubber match against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Astros took game two with a big 9-7 victory after dropping game one, forcing a best-of-three matchup in Toronto at the Rogers Centre.

To get the job done, to win the series, Houston hands the ball to Mike Burrows, making his return to the starting rotation. Burrows has struggled in June, posting a 7.31 ERA, yet performed well last outing against the Cleveland Guardians, going one inning and striking out one out of the bullpen.

Already underdogs going into the series finale, as Toronto sends Trey Yesavage to the mound, the Astros' offense needs to tap into the power it possesses, entering the game ranked fourth in Major League Baseball in team home runs (107).

Astros Starting Lineup vs Yesavage and Blue Jays

Houston Astros left fielder Joey Loperfido (10) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a three-run home run. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Below is the manager Joe Espada's starting lineup vs the Blue Jays:

1. 2B José Altuve

2. DH Yordan Alvarez

3. SS Jeremy Peña

4. 1B Isaac Paredes

5. LF Joey Loperfido

6. C Yainer Diaz

7. RF Cam Smith

8. CF Brice Matthews

9. 3B Raynel Delgado

According to FanGraphs, entering the final game of the first leg of the road trip, the Astros have a 27.1% chance of making the playoffs with a 20.2% chance of making it as a Wild Card team. The likelihood of winning the AL West at the moment is low, given a 6.9%.

With four home runs on Tuesday night, courtesy of Yainer Diaz, Joey Loperfido, Cam Smith and Taylor Trammell, Houston can rely on their true power bats, such as Yordan Alvarez, Issac Paredes, and Christian Walker, to help them to a victory.

After pinch-hitting for Trammell, shortstop Jeremy Peña gets the start for Houston. Peña has been a key asset when he's on the field for the Astros; however, several times this season, the former All-Star has found himself on the bench with an injury.

After all, with Burrows back in the rotation, the offense is going to need to come through if the Astros want to have a chance at victory. The Astros' bullpen will have to hold out as well, as it's been one of the worst in the MLB, ranked 24th-best, or worst, whichever way you look at it.

If anything is in the Astros favor, it's that Yesavage hasn't performed well in front of Blue Jays fans this season, entering the game with a 5.40 ERA, according to ESPN. Houston hasn't played nearly as well on the road as it has at home, but with those numbers from a starter, it could be anyone's game Wednesday night.